Bill Pickett Rodeo corrals sell-out crowds in metro Atlanta

The rodeo was held at the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers and featured such traditional events as bull riding, calf roping, bull dogging, bronc riding and barrel racing.

The rodeo’s historic namesake, Bill Pickett, was born in 1870 and left the fifth grade to become a ranch hand. He went on to be a respected cowboy and traveled the world as a rodeo performer and actor. He’s credited with inventing the technique of wrestling steer to the ground in the fastest amount of time, which was then called bull dogging. In 1905, Pickett, performing under the name of the Dusky Demon, joined the 101 Ranch Wild West Show with such other famous cowboys as Tom Mix and Will Rogers.