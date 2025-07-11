Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Son of ‘El Chapo’ pleads guilty in US drug trafficking case

The son of notorious Mexican drug kingpin “El Chapo” has pleaded guilty to U.S. drug trafficking charges
FILE - This frame grab from video, provided by the Mexican government, shows Ovidio Guzman Lopez being detained in Culiacan, Mexico, Oct. 17, 2019. (CEPROPIE via AP File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - This frame grab from video, provided by the Mexican government, shows Ovidio Guzman Lopez being detained in Culiacan, Mexico, Oct. 17, 2019. (CEPROPIE via AP File)
By CHRISTINE FERNANDO – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

CHICAGO (AP) — A son of notorious Mexican drug kingpin “El Chapo” pleaded guilty Friday to U.S. drug trafficking charges, becoming the first of the drug lord's children to enter a plea deal.

Prosecutors allege Ovidio Guzman Lopez and his brother, Joaquin Guzman Lopez, ran a faction of the Sinaloa cartel. They became known locally as the "Chapitos," or "little Chapos," and federal authorities in 2023 described the operation as a massive effort to send "staggering" quantities of fentanyl into the U.S.

As part of a plea agreement, Ovidio Guzman Lopez admitted to helping oversee the production and smuggling of large quantities of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl into the United States, fueling a crisis that has contributed to tens of thousands of overdose deaths annually.

Guzman Lopez pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms charges tied to his leadership role in the cartel. Terms of the deal, including sentencing recommendations or cooperation agreements, were not immediately disclosed.

Speculation about a deal had percolated for months, as behind-the-scenes negotiations quietly progressed.

Jeffrey Lichtman, an attorney for the two brothers, said Friday he would wait until Ovidio Guzman Lopez was sentenced before discussing whether the agreement was a good deal.

Guzman Lopez's sentencing was postponed while he cooperates with U.S. authorities, as he agreed to do so on Friday. Whether he avoids a life in prison sentence depends on whether authorities say he has held up his end of the agreement.

Lichtman said he didn’t know whether the case against Joaquin Guzman Lopez could be resolved with a plea deal, noting that it is “completely different.”

“Remember, Joaquin was arrested in America well after Ovidio was, so it takes time,” he said.

Earlier Friday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized the "lack of coherence" in American policy toward Mexican cartels, highlighting the disparity between the U.S. government declaring cartels foreign terrorist organizations, but also striking plea deals with their leaders.

Ovidio Guzman Lopez's father, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, is serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2019 for his role as the former leader of the Sinaloa cartel, having smuggled mountains of cocaine and other drugs into the United States over 25 years. The brothers allegedly assumed their father's former role as leaders of the Sinaloa cartel.

Ovidio Guzman Lopez was arrested in Mexico in 2023 and extradited to the United States. He initially pleaded not guilty but had signaled in recent months his intent to change his plea.

Joaquin Guzman Lopez and another longtime Sinaloa leader, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, were arrested in July 2024 in Texas after they landed in the U.S. on a private plane. Both men have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges. Their dramatic capture prompted a surge in violence in Mexico’s northern state of Sinaloa as two factions of the Sinaloa cartel clashed.

___

Associated Press writer Megan Janetsky contributed from Mexico City.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Jennifer Vasquez Sura, center, the wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, joins supporters of Abrego Garcia as they rally outside of the U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, Md., where a hearing was scheduled to be held on returning him to Maryland, Monday, July 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

US will try to deport Abrego Garcia before his trial, Justice Department attorney says

He closed his store after years of threats. Why Mexico's extortion problem is getting worse

Judge will consider Abrego Garcia's request to try to avoid deportation before his trial

The Latest

FILE- Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged Sept. 11 mastermind, is seen shortly after his capture during a raid in Pakistan, March 1, 2003, in this photo obtained by the Associated Press. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: AP

Appeals court throws out plea deal for alleged mastermind of Sept. 11 attacks

9m ago

The new college sports agency is rejecting some athlete NIL deals with donor-backed collectives

9m ago

Pennsylvania man who posted video of father’s severed head online is found guilty of murder

12m ago

Featured

Rebecca Ramage-Tuttle, assistant director of the Statewide Independent Living Council of Georgia, says the the DOE rule change is “a slippery slope” for civil rights. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia disability rights advocates fear weakening of U.S. accessibility law

Advocates worry the Department of Energy’s move could be the start of a broader effort by other federal agencies to roll back civil rights rules.

From boycott to ballgame: Baseball’s political All-Star Game saga returns to Georgia

MLB pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's voting law, Senate Bill 202. Now it’s back — and Republicans say the return proves they were right all along.

OPINION

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour pushes fans outside the norm

Preparations for the show pushed people out of their comfort zones — into new stores, new communities, a new style of dress, and in some cases, to visit new cities.