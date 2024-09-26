Author events Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Jack Carr, “Targeted: Beirut.” Carr and co-author James M. Scott’s new nonfiction series examines the devastating terrorist attacks that changed the course of history, beginning with the 1983 Marine barracks bombing in Beirut. 3 p.m. Sunday. Talk. Free-$12. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, 404-814-4000. atlantahistorycenter.com

Johns Creek Literary Fair Keynote Speaker: Rick Bragg. Pulitzer Prize-winning Rick Bragg, in conversation with novelist Brian Panowich, will headline the second annual event. Attendees will have the opportunity to get to know 20 local authors, including Lo Patrick (“The Night the River Wept”) and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond (“James Oglethorpe, Father of Georgia”). Noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Free. Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater at Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek, 678-512-3200. johnscreekga.gov/recreation-parks/special-events/literary-fair

Rebecca Nagle, “By the Fire We Carry.” Nagle’s powerful work of reportage and American history braids the story of the forced removal of Native Americans onto treaty lands in the 1830s and a small-town murder in the 1990s that led to a Supreme Court ruling reaffirming Native rights to that land over a century later. 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Conversation on Crowdcast. Free. Charis Books & More. charisbooksandmore.com/