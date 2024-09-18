Author events Sept. 20-26

Zadie Smith, “The Fraud.” From acclaimed and bestselling novelist Smith (“White Teeth”) comes a kaleidoscopic work of historical fiction set against the legal trial that divided Victorian England, about who gets to tell their story — and who gets to be believed. In conversation with Tayari Jones. 7 p.m. Sept. 20. Conversation. $22.49 includes book. SCADshow, 1470 Spring St. NW, Atlanta, 404-681-5128. acappellabooks.com.

Neesha Powell-Ingabire, “Come by Here: A Memoir in Essays from Georgia’s Geechee Coast.” In this powerful debut memoir, journalist, essayist and organizer Powell-Ingabire chips away at coastal Georgia’s facade of beaches and golden marshes to recover undertold Black history alongside personal and family stories. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. In-person and virtual conversation. Free. Charis Books & More, 184 S. Candler St., Decatur, 404-524-0304. charisbooksandmore.com.

Leanne Morgan, “What in the World?: A Southern Woman’s Guide to Laughing at Life’s Unexpected Curveballs and Beautiful Blessings.” For a long time, no one thought a woman over 50 from rural Tennessee could make it in the comedy world. But Morgan has defied the odds, reaching millions with her musings on hormones, low-rise britches, Weight Watchers and her opposites-attract relationship with her husband, Chuck. Now, she brings readers inside her quest to find her voice after spending many years trying to figure out what that meant. 7 p.m. Sept. 25. $32 includes book. First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur, 404-373-1653. eagleeyebooks.com.