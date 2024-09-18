Breaking: Kamala Harris visits Atlanta Friday to advocate for abortion rights after reports of 2 deaths linked to state abortion limits
Things to Do

Author events Sept. 20-26

By Gina Webb – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Zadie Smith, “The Fraud.” From acclaimed and bestselling novelist Smith (“White Teeth”) comes a kaleidoscopic work of historical fiction set against the legal trial that divided Victorian England, about who gets to tell their story — and who gets to be believed. In conversation with Tayari Jones. 7 p.m. Sept. 20. Conversation. $22.49 includes book. SCADshow, 1470 Spring St. NW, Atlanta, 404-681-5128. acappellabooks.com.

Neesha Powell-Ingabire, “Come by Here: A Memoir in Essays from Georgia’s Geechee Coast.” In this powerful debut memoir, journalist, essayist and organizer Powell-Ingabire chips away at coastal Georgia’s facade of beaches and golden marshes to recover undertold Black history alongside personal and family stories. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. In-person and virtual conversation. Free. Charis Books & More, 184 S. Candler St., Decatur, 404-524-0304. charisbooksandmore.com.

Leanne Morgan, “What in the World?: A Southern Woman’s Guide to Laughing at Life’s Unexpected Curveballs and Beautiful Blessings.” For a long time, no one thought a woman over 50 from rural Tennessee could make it in the comedy world. But Morgan has defied the odds, reaching millions with her musings on hormones, low-rise britches, Weight Watchers and her opposites-attract relationship with her husband, Chuck. Now, she brings readers inside her quest to find her voice after spending many years trying to figure out what that meant. 7 p.m. Sept. 25. $32 includes book. First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur, 404-373-1653. eagleeyebooks.com.

Laura Boyle, “Monogamy? In This Economy?: Finances, Childrearing, and Other Practical Concerns of Polyamory.” More and more queer and not-so-queer partners are taking the plunge and deciding to live and parent together. But who lives with who? How do you navigate parenting children? How do you set up your home/finances/bathrooms? Boyle’s wise and pragmatic guide answers all your questions about the nitty-gritty of living in polyamorous households long term. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26. Conversation on Crowdcast. Free. Charis Books & More. charisbooksandmore.com.

About the Author

Gina Webb
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Percival Everett, Rachel Kushner and Miranda July are fiction nominees for National Book...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Global Publishers

Bookshelf: Lines are drawn in the battle over book bans
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Salman Rushdie's memoir about his stabbing, 'Knife,' is a National Book Award nominee
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

$10,000 literary award named for the late author Gabe Hudson goes to Ayana Mathis' 'The...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

REVIEW
‘Jimmy Carter 100′ event turns Fox Theatre into a ‘Love Shack’
Review: ‘Raisin’ subtly reveals the fruits of an American classic
‘Rich as in spirit’: In Atlanta farewell, friends, family, fans celebrate Rich Homie Quan
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/AJC

See where Hartsfield-Jackson ranks in latest JD Power satisfaction survey
OPINION
MURPHY: Georgia’s abortion law left these women in shambles
AG’s office drops money-laundering charges in Atlanta police training center case