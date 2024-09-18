Author events Sept. 20-26

Zadie Smith, “The Fraud.” From acclaimed and bestselling novelist Smith (“White Teeth”) comes a kaleidoscopic work of historical fiction set against the legal trial that divided Victorian England, about who gets to tell their story — and who gets to be believed. In conversation with Tayari Jones. 7 p.m. Sept. 20. Conversation. $22.49 includes book. SCADshow, 1470 Spring St. NW, Atlanta, 404-681-5128. acappellabooks.com.
Neesha Powell-Ingabire, “Come by Here: A Memoir in Essays from Georgia’s Geechee Coast.” In this powerful debut memoir, journalist, essayist and organizer Powell-Ingabire chips away at coastal Georgia’s facade of beaches and golden marshes to recover undertold Black history alongside personal and family stories. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. In-person and virtual conversation. Free. Charis Books & More, 184 S. Candler St., Decatur, 404-524-0304. charisbooksandmore.com.
Leanne Morgan, “What in the World?: A Southern Woman’s Guide to Laughing at Life’s Unexpected Curveballs and Beautiful Blessings.” For a long time, no one thought a woman over 50 from rural Tennessee could make it in the comedy world. But Morgan has defied the odds, reaching millions with her musings on hormones, low-rise britches, Weight Watchers and her opposites-attract relationship with her husband, Chuck. Now, she brings readers inside her quest to find her voice after spending many years trying to figure out what that meant. 7 p.m. Sept. 25. $32 includes book. First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur, 404-373-1653. eagleeyebooks.com.
Laura Boyle, “Monogamy? In This Economy?: Finances, Childrearing, and Other Practical Concerns of Polyamory.” More and more queer and not-so-queer partners are taking the plunge and deciding to live and parent together. But who lives with who? How do you navigate parenting children? How do you set up your home/finances/bathrooms? Boyle’s wise and pragmatic guide answers all your questions about the nitty-gritty of living in polyamorous households long term. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26. Conversation on Crowdcast. Free. Charis Books & More. charisbooksandmore.com.
About the Author