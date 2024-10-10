Author events Oct. 11-17

Beth Gylys, “After My Father: A Book of Odes.” Inspired by Pablo Neruda’s odes to ordinary things, Atlanta poet Gylys’ elegiac chapbook celebrates a father whose life has been made strange and extraordinary as a result of suffering Lewy body dementia. 7 p.m. Oct. 12. Reading. Free. Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070, Ext. 2285. georgiacenterforthebook.org.

Nathan Thrall, “A Day in the Life of Abed Salama.” Immersive and gripping, Thrall’s intimate story of a deadly accident outside Jerusalem unravels a tangle of lives, loves, enmities and histories over the course of one revealing, heartbreaking day. 7 p.m. Oct. 15. Conversation. $5-$33. Jimmy Carter Presidential Library, 441 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta, 404-865-7100. acappellabooks.com.

Hannah Palmer, “The Pool Is Closed: Segregation, Summertime, and the Search for a Place to Swim.” Palmer (“Flight Path”) blends memoir, history and social commentary to offer a stunningly perceptive look at the meaning of race, inequality and community in contemporary America. 7 p.m. Oct. 16. Conversation. Free. Garden Club at Wild Heaven Brewery West End, 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta, 404-254-2232. acappellabooks.com.