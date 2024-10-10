Breaking: Atlanta ranked as best U.S. city for Black homebuyers
Author events Oct. 11-17

By Gina Webb – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Beth Gylys, “After My Father: A Book of Odes.” Inspired by Pablo Neruda’s odes to ordinary things, Atlanta poet Gylys’ elegiac chapbook celebrates a father whose life has been made strange and extraordinary as a result of suffering Lewy body dementia. 7 p.m. Oct. 12. Reading. Free. Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070, Ext. 2285. georgiacenterforthebook.org.

Nathan Thrall, “A Day in the Life of Abed Salama.” Immersive and gripping, Thrall’s intimate story of a deadly accident outside Jerusalem unravels a tangle of lives, loves, enmities and histories over the course of one revealing, heartbreaking day. 7 p.m. Oct. 15. Conversation. $5-$33. Jimmy Carter Presidential Library, 441 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta, 404-865-7100. acappellabooks.com.

Hannah Palmer, “The Pool Is Closed: Segregation, Summertime, and the Search for a Place to Swim.” Palmer (“Flight Path”) blends memoir, history and social commentary to offer a stunningly perceptive look at the meaning of race, inequality and community in contemporary America. 7 p.m. Oct. 16. Conversation. Free. Garden Club at Wild Heaven Brewery West End, 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta, 404-254-2232. acappellabooks.com.

Christopher Paolini, “Murtagh: Deluxe Edition.” The author of the Eragon series returns with a stunning epic fantasy set a year after the events of the Inheritance Cycle, in which Dragon Rider Murtagh confronts a perilous new enemy. This Deluxe Edition features John Jude Palencar’s iconic art on a revamped cover with many exciting extras inside. 7 p.m. Oct. 16. Conversation, Q&A, signing. Free. Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070,Ext. 2285. georgiacenterforthebook.org.

Iheoma Nwachukwu, “Japa and Other Stories.” This story collection by Nigerian author and poet Nwachukwu is full of fragmented dreams, misadventurers and displaced characters all heaving through a human struggle to anchor themselves in a new reality. 7 p.m. Oct. 17. Fireside conversation. $5, or $25.95 includes book. Eagle Eye Book Shop, 2076 N. Decatur Road, Decatur, 404-486-0307. eagleeyebooks.com.

Gina Webb
