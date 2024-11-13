Author events Nov. 15-21

Nancy Pelosi, “The Art of Power: My Story as America’s First Woman Speaker of the House.” The most powerful woman in American political history describes for the first time what it takes to make history — not only as the first woman to ascend to the most powerful legislative role in our nation, but to pass critical laws from the emergency rescue of the economy in 2008 to transforming health care. She describes the perseverance, persuasion and respect for her members that it took to succeed, but also the joy of seeing America change for the better. In conversation with AJC reporter Greg Bluestein. 7:30 Sunday. Conversation. $51.50-$86.50. Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Atlanta, 678-812-4000. atlantajcc.org

A Novel Idea Presents: Author Speed Dating. For this fun and fast-paced evening presented by Bookmiser, 12 authors will promote their books, a wide range of genres including romance, middle grade, detective, memoir, science fiction, self-help and short stories. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Brimstone Restaurant & Tavern, 10595 Old Alabama Road Conn Alpharetta, 770-509-5611. bookmiser.net/

Noelle Salazar, “The Lies We Leave Behind.” From the bestselling author of “The Flight Girls” comes the story of a fearless WWII nurse who must leave love behind when a secret from her past calls her to duty and back to the front. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Book launch. Free. FoxTale Book Shoppe, 105 E. Main St., Suite 138, Woodstock, 770-516-9989. foxtalebookshoppe.com/salazar