Author events Nov. 1-7

By Gina Webb – For the AJC
49 minutes ago

Emily Giffin, “The Summer Pact.” After a desperate act leads to tragic consequences, a group of friends makes a pact that will reunite them a decade later to embark upon a life-changing adventure together. 8 p.m. Nov. 2. Talk, Q&A, signing. $19.50-$23.50. Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Atlanta, 678-812-4000. atlantajcc.org.

Mimi Zieman, “Tap Dancing on Everest.” Zieman weaves the story of her childhood growing up in 1970s New York City together with adventure, medicine and empowerment, including her part in an expedition of climbers attempting a dangerous new route on the East Face of Mt. Everest. 1 p.m. Nov. 3. Talk, Q&A and signing. $14.50-$19.50. Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Atlanta, 678-812-4000. atlantajcc.org.

Skiz Fernando Jr., “The Chronicles of DOOM.” In his definitive biography of reclusive and revered MF DOOM, music journalist and author Fernando Jr. charts the hip-hop artist’s life, career and eventual immortality. 2 p.m. Nov. 3. Talk, signing. Free. Criminal Records, 1154-A Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-215-9511. acappellabooks.com.

Colleen Oakley, “The Mostly True Story of Tanner and Louise.” Oakley (“The Invisible Husband of Frick Island”) tells the unforgettable story of two unlikely fugitives: a college dropout who takes a job as a caretaker and her charge, a not-to-be-underestimated elderly woman with a taste for vodka and crossword puzzles. 7 p.m. Nov. 5. Meet-and-greet, food, drink. $35-$45. Georgia Writer’s Museum, 109 S. Jefferson Ave., Eatonton, 706-991-5119. georgiawritersmuseum.org.

Glory Edim, “Gather Me.” Edim started the popular “Well-Read Black Girl” book club in 2015 at age 30, eventually reaching a community of half a million readers. In this inspiring memoir of family, community and resilience, she pays tribute to the many writers who taught her how to value herself by helping her find her own voice. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Talk. Free. Auburn Avenue Research Library, 101 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-613-4001. charisbooksandmore.com.

