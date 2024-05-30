Author events May 31-June 6

Stuart Eizenstat, “The Art of Diplomacy.” Diplomat and negotiator Eizenstat covers the United States’ every major contemporary international agreement, from the treaty to end the Vietnam War to the Kyoto Protocols and the Iranian Nuclear Accord, and draws lessons from successful and unsuccessful strategies and tactics. 7 p.m. June 4. Discussion. Free. Cecil B. Day Chapel, The Carter Center, 453 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta, 404-865-7100. jimmycarterlibrary.gov/events/81489

Rachel Khong, “Real Americans.” Khong’s exhilarating novel of self-determination and identity spans three generations of Chinese Americans to ask what makes us who we are and how inevitable are our futures. 3 p.m. June 4. Discussion on Zoom. Free. Barnes & Noble. stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780062168268-0

Janisse Ray, “The Woods of Fannin County.” In Ray’s first novel, based on a true story, eight siblings, ranging in age from 3 months to 10 years old, are taken to a remote shack on a North Georgia mountain in 1945 and left to fend for themselves for the next four years — while the neighboring community turns a blind eye. 7 p.m. June 4. Discussion, meet n’ greet. $20. Plaza Arts Center, Georgia Writers Museum, 109 S Jefferson Ave, Eatonton, 706-991-5119. georgiawritersmuseum.org/meet-the-author/