Author events May 31-June 6

Stuart Eizenstat, “The Art of Diplomacy.” Diplomat and negotiator Eizenstat covers the United States’ every major contemporary international agreement, from the treaty to end the Vietnam War to the Kyoto Protocols and the Iranian Nuclear Accord, and draws lessons from successful and unsuccessful strategies and tactics. 7 p.m. June 4. Discussion. Free. Cecil B. Day Chapel, The Carter Center, 453 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta, 404-865-7100. jimmycarterlibrary.gov/events/81489
Rachel Khong, “Real Americans.” Khong’s exhilarating novel of self-determination and identity spans three generations of Chinese Americans to ask what makes us who we are and how inevitable are our futures. 3 p.m. June 4. Discussion on Zoom. Free. Barnes & Noble. stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780062168268-0
Janisse Ray, “The Woods of Fannin County.” In Ray’s first novel, based on a true story, eight siblings, ranging in age from 3 months to 10 years old, are taken to a remote shack on a North Georgia mountain in 1945 and left to fend for themselves for the next four years — while the neighboring community turns a blind eye. 7 p.m. June 4. Discussion, meet n’ greet. $20. Plaza Arts Center, Georgia Writers Museum, 109 S Jefferson Ave, Eatonton, 706-991-5119. georgiawritersmuseum.org/meet-the-author/
Melissa Pritchard, “Flight of the Wild Swan.” The star of Georgia-based author Pritchard’s new historical novel is trailblazer Florence Nightingale, who overcame personal hardships and used her hard-won acclaim as a battlefield nurse to elevate the profession from a shadowy, disreputable status to a skilled practice and compassionate art. 7 p.m. June 5. Talk. Free. Decatur Library Auditorium, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070, ext. 2225. georgiacenterforthebook.org/events
Gretchen Rubin, “Life in Five Senses.” Rubin (“The Happiness Project”) investigates the power of tuning in to the physical world, exploring the mysteries and joys of the five senses as a path to a happier, more mindful life. 7 p.m. June 6. Talk. Free or $21.75-plus with book. First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur, georgiacenterforthebook.org/events
