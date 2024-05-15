Author events May 17-23

Miranda July, “All Fours.” Artist, filmmaker and author July (“”The First Bad Man”) returns with an irreverently sexy, tender and hilarious novel about a woman artist who decides to make a fresh start. 7 p.m. May 17. Conversation. $32-plus includes signed book. SCADshow, 1470 Spring St. NW, Atlanta, 404-681-5128. www.acappellabooks.com/events.php

Alan Grostephan, “The Banana Wars.” Grostephan’s incandescent historical novel tells the story of a violent strike at banana plantations across Urabá, Colombia, in 1990, which left crops in flames, managers murdered, and the local economy teetering on the brink. 3 p.m. May 18. Talk, Q&A, signing. Free. A Cappella Books, 208 Haralson Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-681-5128. acappellabooks.com/events.php

Stephen Hundley, “Bomb Island.” Set on an island near an unexploded atomic bomb, Hundley’s funny and fast-paced Southern novel explores subculture communities, survival, and found family. With Mickey Dubrow (“American Judas”). 7 p.m. May 21. Conversation. Free. Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070, ext. 2225. acappellabooks.com/events.php