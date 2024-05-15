Things to Do

Author events May 17-23

By Gina Webb – For the AJC
Miranda July, “All Fours.” Artist, filmmaker and author July (“”The First Bad Man”) returns with an irreverently sexy, tender and hilarious novel about a woman artist who decides to make a fresh start. 7 p.m. May 17. Conversation. $32-plus includes signed book. SCADshow, 1470 Spring St. NW, Atlanta, 404-681-5128. www.acappellabooks.com/events.php

Alan Grostephan, “The Banana Wars.” Grostephan’s incandescent historical novel tells the story of a violent strike at banana plantations across Urabá, Colombia, in 1990, which left crops in flames, managers murdered, and the local economy teetering on the brink. 3 p.m. May 18. Talk, Q&A, signing. Free. A Cappella Books, 208 Haralson Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-681-5128. acappellabooks.com/events.php

Stephen Hundley, “Bomb Island.” Set on an island near an unexploded atomic bomb, Hundley’s funny and fast-paced Southern novel explores subculture communities, survival, and found family. With Mickey Dubrow (“American Judas”). 7 p.m. May 21. Conversation. Free. Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070, ext. 2225. acappellabooks.com/events.php

Adam Lazarus, Jerry Grillo, and Dawn Major, “Paying Homage to Americana.” A trio of authors, along with the bluegrass band Fair-Weather Friends, pay tribute to Americana with an evening devoted to history, baseball, literature and music. 7 p.m. May 21. Conversation, music. Free. Brimstone Restaurant & Tavern, 10595 Old Alabama Road Connector, Alpharetta. 770-509-5611. bookmiser.net

Latasha Morrison, “Brown Faces, White Spaces: Confronting Systemic Racism to Bring Healing and Restoration.” In her new book, Morrison (“Be the Bridge”) shows us how we can reform historically white spaces and create systems that work for the good of all. 7 p.m. May 21. Talk. Free. Auburn Avenue Research Library, 101 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-613-4001. fulcolibrary.org/auburn-avenue-research-library/

Jessica Shattuck, “Last House.” From Shattuck (“The Women in the Castle”) comes a sweeping story of one family’s deeply complicated relationship to the resource that built their fortune and fueled their greatest tragedy. 7 p.m. May 21. Talk. $5-$10. Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, 404-814-4000. atlantahistorycenter.com/event/jessica-shattuck/

