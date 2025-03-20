Author events March 21-27

Revival: Lost Southern Voices. This annual festival celebrates historically excluded, erased or marginalized Southern authors or artists whose works are out-of-print or otherwise do not receive the attention they deserve. In addition to a panel discussion on children’s books, the festival spotlights poet and writer Dorothy Allison; novelist Tina McElroy Ansa; poet, writer and theologian Thomas Merton; and Mississippi writers William Attaway and Willie Morris. March 20–22. Talks, panels. See link for times and more info. Free. Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070, ext. 2225. georgiacenterforthebook.org/events
Raymond Danowski Poetry Library Reading: Kevin Young. Award-winning poet, former Emory professor and poetry editor of The New Yorker, Young is the author of 16 books of poetry and prose and two nonfiction books. Books will be available to purchase. 1 p.m. March 22. Reading, signing. Free. Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, 1660 N. Decatur Road NE, Atlanta, 404-727-2245. engage.emory.edu/danowskipoetryreading
Carlie Walker, “Code Word Romance.” A dead ringer for Europe’s youngest female prime minister is recruited by the CIA to impersonate the PM in order to prevent an assassination attempt. 2 p.m. March 23. Book launch, signing. Free. Bookmiser East Cobb, 3822 Roswell Road (Roswell Road at Robinson Road), Marietta, 770-509-5611. bookmiser.net/
Gene Kansas, “Civil Sights.” This illustrated guide and historic narrative by author and preservationist Kansas sheds light on one of Atlanta’s most significant neighborhoods, Sweet Auburn — once the wealthiest Black neighborhood in the world — known for its vital role in the civil rights movement and its enduring cultural impact. 6:30 p.m. March 25. Discussion. Free. Atlanta City Studio, 235 Mitchell St. SW, Atlanta, 404-623-6585. acappellabooks.com/events.php
Brian Goldstone, “There Is No Place for Us.” Through the unforgettable stories of five Atlanta families, Goldstone exposes a new and troubling trend — the dramatic rise of the “working homeless” in cities across America. 7 p.m. March 26. Discussion. Free. Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070, ext. 2225. georgiacenterforthebook.org/events
