Author Events July 26-Aug. 1

J.D. Cervantes, “Fran and Her Friend Death.” After foolishly giving her soul away to a demon conman, a woman ventures onto the streets of Chicago and eventually into the depths of hell, accompanied by her friend Death, in order to gain an audience with the devil and retrieve her soul. 1 p.m. July 28. Signing. Free. Tall Tales Book Shop, 2105 LaVista Road NE #108, Atlanta, 404-636-2498. talltalesatlanta.com/

Tessa Hicks Peterson and Hala Khouri, “Practicing Liberation.” Thirteen activists and community organizers offer strategies for those involved in social justice work that transform the effects of injustice, harm and oppressive systems into resilience, joy and community care, through frameworks like trauma-informed methodology, transformative movement organizing, engaged Buddhism, and healing justice. 7:30 p.m. July 30. Panel discussion on Crowdcast. Free. charisbooksandmore.com/

Howard Bryant, “The Last Hero: A Life of Henry Aaron.” Veteran reporter and biographer Bryant reveals how Aaron navigated the upheavals of his time — fighting against racism while benefiting from racial progress — and how he achieved his goal of continuing Jackie Robinson’s mission to obtain full equality for African Americans, both in baseball and society, despite living uncomfortably in the public eye. “More Than Brave,” an exclusive exhibition about Aaron’s life, will be open from 6-7:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. July 31. Talk. Free-$12. Kennedy Theater, Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, 404-814-4000. atlantahistorycenter.com/events/