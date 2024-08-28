Author events Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Alison Espach, “The Wedding People.” From the author of the acclaimed “Notes on Your Sudden Disappearance” comes an uncommonly wise novel, in turns absurdly funny and devastatingly tender, about one unexpected wedding guest and the surprising people who help her start anew. 3 p.m. Sept. 3. Discussion on Zoom. Free. Barnes & Noble. stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780062172802-0

Lawrence Spinelli, “Watergate’s Unexpected Hero.” On the 50th anniversary of President Nixon’s resignation, Spinelli tells the story of Rep. Peter Rodino Jr., the chair of the House Judiciary Committee which established the gold standard for presidential impeachment in holding Nixon accountable for his crimes. Spinelli, who served as Rodino’s press secretary, goes beyond Watergate to present a thoroughly researched, fair account of his mentor’s legacy. 7 p.m. Sept. 3. Talk, signing. Free. Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, 441 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta, 404-865-7100. jimmycarterlibrary.gov/events

Opening Reception: The Book As Art v.12: Rock, Paper, Scissors. The Book As Art series seeks to showcase beautifully made volumes, sculptural and conceptual interpretations, and one-of-a-kind approaches to the book format. In this 12th edition of the show, which draws its inspiration from the childhood game of chance, the objects seek to interpret the concept of the book and invite the viewer to look beyond the printed page to where ideas, words, and symbols are transformed and transfigured. (Exhibit open through Oct. 28.) 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5. Exhibit, refreshments. Free. Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070, ext. 2225. georgiacenterforthebook.org/events