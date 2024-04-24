Author events April 26-May 2

Tom Maxwell, “A Really Strange and Wonderful Time.” Author and Squirrel Nut Zippers frontman Maxwell breaks down the thriving and influential rock scene ca. 1989-1999 in Chapel Hill, home of Squirrel Nut Zippers, Ben Folds Five, and Superchunk. 5:30 p.m. April 26. Conversation, live performance, signing. Free. Criminal Records, 1154-A Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-215-9511. acappellabooks.com/events.php

Cathy Tully, L.M. Whitaker, and Marie Agerton. Celebrate Independent Book Store Day with the authors of three popular crime series. 11 a.m. April 27. Meet n’ greet. Free. Tall Tales Book Shop, 2105 LaVista Road, Atlanta, 404-636-2498. talltalesatlanta.com/

Raymond L. Atkins, “They All Rest In the Boneyard Now.” In his new poetry collection, Atkins (“Camp Redemption”) breathes life into the residents of historic old cemeteries, from Elvis Presley to Edgar Allan Poe to the unknown soldier and many more. 1 p.m. April 27. Reading, discussion, signing. Free. FoxTale Book Shoppe, 105 E Main St., Suite 138, Woodstock, 770-516-9989. foxtalebookshoppe.com/events