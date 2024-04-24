BreakingNews
Gov. Kemp signs bill outlawing property squatting
Things to Do

Author events April 26-May 2

By Gina Webb – For the AJC
57 minutes ago

Tom Maxwell, “A Really Strange and Wonderful Time.” Author and Squirrel Nut Zippers frontman Maxwell breaks down the thriving and influential rock scene ca. 1989-1999 in Chapel Hill, home of Squirrel Nut Zippers, Ben Folds Five, and Superchunk. 5:30 p.m. April 26. Conversation, live performance, signing. Free. Criminal Records, 1154-A Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-215-9511. acappellabooks.com/events.php

Cathy Tully, L.M. Whitaker, and Marie Agerton. Celebrate Independent Book Store Day with the authors of three popular crime series. 11 a.m. April 27. Meet n’ greet. Free. Tall Tales Book Shop, 2105 LaVista Road, Atlanta, 404-636-2498. talltalesatlanta.com/

Raymond L. Atkins, “They All Rest In the Boneyard Now.” In his new poetry collection, Atkins (“Camp Redemption”) breathes life into the residents of historic old cemeteries, from Elvis Presley to Edgar Allan Poe to the unknown soldier and many more. 1 p.m. April 27. Reading, discussion, signing. Free. FoxTale Book Shoppe, 105 E Main St., Suite 138, Woodstock, 770-516-9989. foxtalebookshoppe.com/events

Samantha Jayne Allen, “Next of Kin.” In Allen’s third “Annie McIntyre” book, things get complicated when the Texas private investigator, hired to find an adoptee’s biological parents, runs across his father’s criminal history and the suspicious suicide of his brother. 3 p.m. April 27. Launch party, conversation. Free. A Cappella, 208 Haralson Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-681-5128. acappellabooks.com/events.php

Collin Kelley, “Wonder & Wreckage.” Award-winning poet, novelist and editor Kelley frames his career-spanning poetry collection against the AIDS crisis of the ‘80s and ‘90s using pop culture and iconic movies to propel a narrative of love and loss. 7 p.m. April 30. Book launch, conversation. Free. Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070. dekalblibrary.org/event/10490767

Amanda Montell, “The Age of Magical Overthinking.” Montell (“Cultish”) blends cultural criticism and personal narrative to explore modern irrationality, and the power, disadvantages and highlights of magical overthinking. 7 p.m. May 1. Conversation. $33 includes signed copy of book. Garden Club at Wild Heaven Brewery, 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta, 404-254-2232. acappellabooks.com/events.php

About the Author

Gina Webb
Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

5 things about the new school voucher program OK’d by Kemp2h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

BREAKING
Boy, 5, dies after being hit by vehicle in DeKalb
1h ago

Credit: AP

Gov. Kemp signs bill outlawing property squatting
1h ago

Credit: AP

Trump moves to dismiss two counts in Fulton election indictment
14m ago

Credit: AP

Trump moves to dismiss two counts in Fulton election indictment
14m ago

Credit: AP

Airlines will now provide automatic cash refunds for canceled and delayed flights
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Photo by Niki Baker

Review: Georgian Chamber Players deliver provocative, stirring evening
51m ago
Reflecting on genealogy research over 50 years
1h ago
Healing with Kintsugi gold: Your broken places are valuable and they are an essential...
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres

Good and bad: The Falcons have history near top of NFL draft
5 things about the new school voucher program OK’d by Kemp
2h ago
Watch: Atlanta's own Indigo Girls talk ‘Barbie’ movie motherhood and doing their own...