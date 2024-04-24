Author events April 26-May 2

Tom Maxwell, “A Really Strange and Wonderful Time.” Author and Squirrel Nut Zippers frontman Maxwell breaks down the thriving and influential rock scene ca. 1989-1999 in Chapel Hill, home of Squirrel Nut Zippers, Ben Folds Five, and Superchunk. 5:30 p.m. April 26. Conversation, live performance, signing. Free. Criminal Records, 1154-A Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-215-9511. acappellabooks.com/events.php
Cathy Tully, L.M. Whitaker, and Marie Agerton. Celebrate Independent Book Store Day with the authors of three popular crime series. 11 a.m. April 27. Meet n’ greet. Free. Tall Tales Book Shop, 2105 LaVista Road, Atlanta, 404-636-2498. talltalesatlanta.com/
Raymond L. Atkins, “They All Rest In the Boneyard Now.” In his new poetry collection, Atkins (“Camp Redemption”) breathes life into the residents of historic old cemeteries, from Elvis Presley to Edgar Allan Poe to the unknown soldier and many more. 1 p.m. April 27. Reading, discussion, signing. Free. FoxTale Book Shoppe, 105 E Main St., Suite 138, Woodstock, 770-516-9989. foxtalebookshoppe.com/events
Samantha Jayne Allen, “Next of Kin.” In Allen’s third “Annie McIntyre” book, things get complicated when the Texas private investigator, hired to find an adoptee’s biological parents, runs across his father’s criminal history and the suspicious suicide of his brother. 3 p.m. April 27. Launch party, conversation. Free. A Cappella, 208 Haralson Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-681-5128. acappellabooks.com/events.php
Collin Kelley, “Wonder & Wreckage.” Award-winning poet, novelist and editor Kelley frames his career-spanning poetry collection against the AIDS crisis of the ‘80s and ‘90s using pop culture and iconic movies to propel a narrative of love and loss. 7 p.m. April 30. Book launch, conversation. Free. Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070. dekalblibrary.org/event/10490767
Amanda Montell, “The Age of Magical Overthinking.” Montell (“Cultish”) blends cultural criticism and personal narrative to explore modern irrationality, and the power, disadvantages and highlights of magical overthinking. 7 p.m. May 1. Conversation. $33 includes signed copy of book. Garden Club at Wild Heaven Brewery, 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta, 404-254-2232. acappellabooks.com/events.php
