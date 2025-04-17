Author events April 18-24

Heather Christle, “In the Rhododendrons.” Acclaimed poet and author Christle’s deeply moving, immersive and lyrical hybrid memoir is about her mother, Virginia Woolf, and the transformative power of writing. With poet Jericho Brown. 7 p.m. April 22. Conversation, signing. Free. Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070, ext. 2225. georgiacenterforthebook.org/events

Jonathan Horn, “The Fate of the Generals.” Horn (“Washington’s End”) returns with a World War II story of bravery, survival and sacrifice — the vow Douglas MacArthur made to return to the Philippines and the oath his fellow general Jonathan Mayhew Wainwright made to stay with his men whatever the cost. 7 p.m. April 23. Talk. Free-$12. Atlanta History Center, 130 W Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, 404-814-4000. atlantahistorycenter.com/event/jonathan-horn/

Lydia Millet, “Atavists.” This inventive collection from National Book Award finalist Millet follows a group of families, couples and loners in their collisions, confessions and conflicts in a post-pandemic America in overlapping tales of urges ranging from rage to jealousy to yearning. 7 p.m. April 23. Conversation. Free. The Marianna Room, Wrecking Bar Brewpub, 292 Moreland Ave., Atlanta, 404-221-2600. acappellabooks.com/events.php