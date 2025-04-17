Author events April 18-24

Heather Christle, “In the Rhododendrons.” Acclaimed poet and author Christle’s deeply moving, immersive and lyrical hybrid memoir is about her mother, Virginia Woolf, and the transformative power of writing. With poet Jericho Brown. 7 p.m. April 22. Conversation, signing. Free. Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur, 404-370-3070, ext. 2225. georgiacenterforthebook.org/events
Jonathan Horn, “The Fate of the Generals.” Horn (“Washington’s End”) returns with a World War II story of bravery, survival and sacrifice — the vow Douglas MacArthur made to return to the Philippines and the oath his fellow general Jonathan Mayhew Wainwright made to stay with his men whatever the cost. 7 p.m. April 23. Talk. Free-$12. Atlanta History Center, 130 W Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, 404-814-4000. atlantahistorycenter.com/event/jonathan-horn/
Lydia Millet, “Atavists.” This inventive collection from National Book Award finalist Millet follows a group of families, couples and loners in their collisions, confessions and conflicts in a post-pandemic America in overlapping tales of urges ranging from rage to jealousy to yearning. 7 p.m. April 23. Conversation. Free. The Marianna Room, Wrecking Bar Brewpub, 292 Moreland Ave., Atlanta, 404-221-2600. acappellabooks.com/events.php
Lauren Willig, “The Girl from Greenwich Street.” Based on one of America’s most famous murder trials, Willig’s latest novel follows lawyers Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr as they investigate the shocking killing of a young woman who everyone — and no one — seemed to know. 6:30 p.m. April 24. Conversation. $30 includes book. FoxTale Book Shoppe, 105 E. Main St., Suite 138, Woodstock, 770-516-9989. foxtalebookshoppe.com/Willig
Anne Applebaum, “Autocracy, Inc.: The Dictators Who Want to Run the World.” From the Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and journalist, an alarming account of how autocracies work together to undermine the democratic world and how we should organize to defeat them. With Greg Bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 7:30 p.m. April 24. Talk, Q&A, signing. See link for pricing. Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Atlanta, 678-812-4000. atlantajcc.org/programs/an-evening-with-anne-applebaum/
Bookshelf: 10 Georgia authors vie for 2025 Townsend Prize in Fiction
Ten authors, including Anissa Gray, John M. Williams and Barbara Tucker, are in the running for Georgia's prestigious Townsend Prize in 2025.
13 well-versed collections by Atlantans to celebrate National Poetry Month
Atlanta is home to some of the most accomplished and celebrated poets in the country. To celebrate National Poetry Month, we’ve rounded up 13 collections by Atlanta poets.
Atlanta chief backs citizen review of police deadly force
Follow on to an AJC investigation into failure of citizen review board to probe cases of police deadly force. Police chief supports its oversight role and pledges cooperation.
TORPY: Want to win bigly in court? Get jurors with MAGA hats
You know you’ve entered Bizzarro World territory when Georgia’s last Democratic governor would strike Brian Kemp from a jury but would keep Marjorie Taylor Greene.
What’s filming in Georgia in April 2025?
Films starring Mark Wahlberg and Nicolas Cage began production in Georgia within the past month.