Atlanta’s State Farm Arena to host League of Legends World Championship semifinals

The World Championship is the pinnacle of LoL Esports competition, where top teams compete from 12 regions. At the semifinals, 24 teams from Riot’s 12 professional leagues will participate in a month-long tournament to crown one team victorious. Within regional leagues, teams compete against each other over two seasonal splits to earn regional titles and championship points.

The 2021 World Championship, which was held in Iceland, had more than 73.86 million peak concurrent viewers worldwide with an average minute audience of over 30.6 million.

Play-ins will first be held in Mexico City, followed by the groups and quarterfinals stages of the competition in New York. Finals will be hosted in San Francisco. Dates for each of these stages will be announced later in the summer.

“We are honored that Atlanta now has this incredible opportunity to host the world’s biggest esports event”, said Todd Harris, Atlanta Esports Alliance Chair, in a press release. “We look forward to working closely with Riot Games, our public and private partners, and our local community to create a remarkable experience for all involved.”

The World Championship will join a long list of sports events coming to Atlanta later this decade. In addition to the 2026 men’s World Cup matches, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the College Football Playoff national championship game in January 2025, the Super Bowl in February 2028 and college basketball’s men’s Final Four in 2029 or 2031.