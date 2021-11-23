Atlanta’s Lil Nas X scores album, record and song of the year Grammy nods

Overall, the biggest nominee was recent Oscar winner and genre-spanning musician Jon Batiste with 11. Next up were Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. with eight each. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo each came away with seven nods after the Recording Academy wrapped up the announcements, which began at noon Eastern time on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

More artists with Atlanta ties popped up as featured artists or contributors on albums or tracks by Doja Cat (Gunna, Young Thug among them), Kanye West (Mike Will Made-It, Lil Yachty) and J. Cole (21 Savage).