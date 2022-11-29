‘Holiday magic’ comes to the World of Coca-Cola

The World of Coca-Cola announced its holiday offerings on Monday, and the Atlanta attraction’s annual holiday celebrations are now underway. From now through early 2023, visitors can experience the “holiday magic and make memories to last a lifetime with larger-than-life decorations, festive family photo opportunities, seasonal beverages and more.”
The Coca-Cola Caravan is also embarking on its 25th anniversary tour, which will stop at the World of Coca-Cola on Dec. 10.
“Each year, we look forward to bringing people together to make memories and celebrate the holidays with us,” said Christophe Lair, Senior Director Retail Operations and Administration, in a press release. “Coca-Cola has been a part of seasonal celebrations around the world for generations, and World of Coca-Cola has become a must-visit destination and annual tradition for Atlantans and visitors alike looking to experience the magic of the holiday season.”
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 10, the caravan will park outside of the World of Coca-Cola, where Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and former Atlanta Falcons football players DJ Shockley and Harry Douglas will welcome visitors with photo ops and festive games.
The World of Coca-Cola will also be decorated extensively for the holidays.
“Throughout World of Coca-Cola and outside on the green, guests are surrounded by holiday décor galore,” the press release said. “Trees aglow with thousands of twinkling lights and giant decorative ornaments set the scene for guests to take and share photos of their time together. Inside, enormous Coca-Cola bottles deck the halls, merry tunes keep spirits bright and festive surprises are around every corner. A special exhibit, ‘Coca-Cola Christmas around the World,’ features historic, holiday-themed Coca-Cola artifacts that celebrate the season.”
The attraction will also feature seasonal samplings for the holidays.
“Year round, the Taste It! beverage experience features selections from different countries around the world, but during the holiday season, it also includes curated seasonal samplings,” the press release said. “This year, the exhibit is offering custom limited time Freestyle mixes such as Coca-Cola Vanilla Swirl, Coke Zero Vanilla Swirl and Sprite Vanilla Frost, among others. QR codes are placed throughout the exhibit to share fun facts and details about the origin of each beverage.”
