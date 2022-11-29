‘Holiday magic’ comes to the World of Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Caravan is also embarking on its 25th anniversary tour, which will stop at the World of Coca-Cola on Dec. 10.

“Each year, we look forward to bringing people together to make memories and celebrate the holidays with us,” said Christophe Lair, Senior Director Retail Operations and Administration, in a press release. “Coca-Cola has been a part of seasonal celebrations around the world for generations, and World of Coca-Cola has become a must-visit destination and annual tradition for Atlantans and visitors alike looking to experience the magic of the holiday season.”