Where you still have a chance to get your photos with Santa

Having your kids’ photo taken with Santa is a holiday tradition, and there are plenty of places where you can get a professional shot or snap one of your own. Some destinations offer additional activities, and some even have special days set aside for you to bring your pet.
Here are a few of the places in metro Atlanta where you can make a memory with Saint Nick:
Brunch with Santa
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, December 17. $20 for residents, $30 for nonresidents. Gwinnett Historic Courthouse, 185 Crogan St., Lawrenceville. 770-822-5450. Enjoy brunch with Santa and take some nice photos.
Santa’s Post Office
Times vary, through December 24. 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, December 15 reserved for pet photos. Free. The Battery Atlanta Community Corner, 800 Battery Ave. SE (corner of Power Alley and Battery Avenue), Atlanta. 404-494-1150. Bring a handwritten letter to Santa if you’d like (no postage required), and Santa’s helpers will take care of the rest. A Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking Santa will be available on select days. You can take your own photo of Santa interacting with your kids.
Botanical Saint Nick
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, December 17. Included with garden admission of $24.95 and up or membership. Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-876-5859. Meet Botanical Saint Nick, who’s dressed in green, and take a photo of him with your kids.
Cumberland Mall
Through Tuesday, December 20 for Santa Norman and through Saturday, December 24 for Santa. $39.99-$49.99. 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. 770-435-2206. When you make an appointment online, your child will receive a free phone call from Santa.
Town Center at Cobb
Times vary, through Saturday, December 24. Packages range from $35-$45. 770-424-0742. 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Reservations are recommended but not mandatory, and you can bring your pets for photos on designated dates. Socks, blankets, toys, puzzles and games will be collected for MUST Ministries Toy Shop.
Santa Stops By
5-9 p.m. through Thursday, December 15. $40 per family. Schedule a home visit (Smyrna residents only) from Santa at your front door or porch. He’ll spend about 10 minutes with your family, so be ready to take photos.
The Santa House
6-8 p.m. Saturday, December 17, through Wednesday, December 21, and 3-7 p.m. Sunday, December 18. Taylor-Brawner House, 3182 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. 770-434-6600. Photos with Santa are free, but donations to support the Smyrna Safety Foundation’s Shop with a Hero program are appreciated.
Santa at Avalon
Through Saturday, December 24. $40, which includes all photos from your session emailed to you. Palmer Plaza at Avalon, 950 3rd St., Alpharetta. 770-765-2000. Appointments are sold out, but walk-ups will be accepted throughout the day as time allows. Organizers recommend stopping by early in the day or right after Santa’s break to get on the list. Unwrapped toys are accepted for donation.
Photos with Santa
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, December 18. $15. Bellyard Hotel, 1 Interlock Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-806-8333. You’ll receive digital copies of your photos in seven business days. A complimentary coloring station and hot cocoa bar will also be available.
Santa’s Workshop at North Point
Mall hours through Saturday, December 24. $35 and up. North Point Mall, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. 770-740-9273. Visits with Santa are by appointment only.
Perimeter Mall
Through Saturday, December 24. $39.99-$49.99. 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 770-395-5860. When you make an appointment online, your child will receive a free phone call from Santa.
The Mall at Stonecrest
Through Saturday, December 24. 2929 Turner Hill Road, Stonecrest. 678-526-8955. Santa will feed his reindeer 2-3 p.m. daily, 2:30-3 p.m. Sunday and 1-2 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Sugarloaf Mills
Through Saturday, December 24. $39.99-$49.99. 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 470-665-3800. When you make an appointment online, your child will receive a free phone call from Santa.
Mall of Georgia
Through Saturday, December 24. $39.99-$49.99. 3333 Buford Drive, Buford. 678-482-8788. When you make an appointment online, your child will receive a free phone call from Santa.
Lenox Square
Through Saturday, December 24. $39.99-$49.99. 3393 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-233-6767. When you make an appointment online, your child will receive a free phone call from Santa.
The Avenue West Cobb
57 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, and Wednesday, December 21. 3625 Dallas Highway, Suite 470, Marietta. 678-594-6738. Take a selfie with Santa and play in a life-size snow globe.
