Where you still have a chance to get your photos with Santa

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, December 17. Included with garden admission of $24.95 and up or membership. Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-876-5859. Meet Botanical Saint Nick, who’s dressed in green, and take a photo of him with your kids.

Through Tuesday, December 20 for Santa Norman and through Saturday, December 24 for Santa. $39.99-$49.99. 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. 770-435-2206. When you make an appointment online, your child will receive a free phone call from Santa.

Times vary, through Saturday, December 24. Packages range from $35-$45. 770-424-0742. 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Reservations are recommended but not mandatory, and you can bring your pets for photos on designated dates. Socks, blankets, toys, puzzles and games will be collected for MUST Ministries Toy Shop.

5-9 p.m. through Thursday, December 15. $40 per family. Schedule a home visit (Smyrna residents only) from Santa at your front door or porch. He’ll spend about 10 minutes with your family, so be ready to take photos.

6-8 p.m. Saturday, December 17, through Wednesday, December 21, and 3-7 p.m. Sunday, December 18. Taylor-Brawner House, 3182 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. 770-434-6600. Photos with Santa are free, but donations to support the Smyrna Safety Foundation’s Shop with a Hero program are appreciated.

Through Saturday, December 24. $40, which includes all photos from your session emailed to you. Palmer Plaza at Avalon, 950 3rd St., Alpharetta. 770-765-2000. Appointments are sold out, but walk-ups will be accepted throughout the day as time allows. Organizers recommend stopping by early in the day or right after Santa’s break to get on the list. Unwrapped toys are accepted for donation.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, December 18. $15. Bellyard Hotel, 1 Interlock Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-806-8333. You’ll receive digital copies of your photos in seven business days. A complimentary coloring station and hot cocoa bar will also be available.

Mall hours through Saturday, December 24. $35 and up. North Point Mall, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. 770-740-9273. Visits with Santa are by appointment only.

Through Saturday, December 24. $39.99-$49.99. 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 770-395-5860. When you make an appointment online, your child will receive a free phone call from Santa.

Through Saturday, December 24. 2929 Turner Hill Road, Stonecrest. 678-526-8955. Santa will feed his reindeer 2-3 p.m. daily, 2:30-3 p.m. Sunday and 1-2 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Through Saturday, December 24. $39.99-$49.99. 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 470-665-3800. When you make an appointment online, your child will receive a free phone call from Santa.

Through Saturday, December 24. $39.99-$49.99. 3333 Buford Drive, Buford. 678-482-8788. When you make an appointment online, your child will receive a free phone call from Santa.

Through Saturday, December 24. $39.99-$49.99. 3393 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-233-6767. When you make an appointment online, your child will receive a free phone call from Santa.

57 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, and Wednesday, December 21. 3625 Dallas Highway, Suite 470, Marietta. 678-594-6738. Take a selfie with Santa and play in a life-size snow globe.