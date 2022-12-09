ajc logo
Check out these ugly holiday sweaters from your favorite restaurants

Atlanta Winter Guide
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago
You’ll either win the ugly sweater contest or just make everyone hungry

Ugly Christmas sweaters — intentionally ugly, not accidentally — have become a holiday tradition. Whether it’s for an office party, a family gathering or a pub crawl, having at least one hilariously hideous sweater is practically a necessity.

So it’s no surprise that many popular restaurant chains and brands are eager to join in the fun.

Taco Bell

Feeling a little spicy this season? The Taco Bell sweater is all decked out in flaming hot sauce packets. For just $47 you can show your love for drive-thru tacos. Shop for this and for non-holiday clothing at tacobelltacoshop.com.

Credit: Taco Bell

Credit: Taco Bell

Budweiser

From hats and beer cozies to mugs and sweaters, Budweiser is feeling very festive this year. The brewer has plenty of sweaters that will turn heads, as well as some more... subtle looks. Sweaters start at $35, with most of the merchandise selling out fast. Visit shopbeergear.com.

Credit: Budweiser

Credit: Budweiser

ExploreEscape to a winter wonderland at The North Pole at Colony Square

Red Lobster

Cheddar Bay Sleigh your way to your next festive outing. This sweater even comes with an insulated pocket to help keep your favorite snacks warm. This $45 unisex sweater is available in various sizes — while supplies last.

Credit: Red Lobster

Credit: Red Lobster

Pearl Milling Company

The Pearl Milling Company — formerly known as Aunt Jemima — is taking thing to the next level with its holiday sweater. This holiday pancake sweater is designed is a fit for two or three people, and is sure to wow everyone at your next holiday party. Unfortunately the sweater isn’t available for purchase; you’ll have to enter to win this one-of-a-kind sweet sweater.

Credit: Pearl Milling Co.

Credit: Pearl Milling Co.

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

