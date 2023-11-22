Everything you need to know about this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Explore Christmas movie filmed in Cherokee County comes to Starz

How do I watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The parade will be broadcasted live to local NBC channels at 8:30 a.m. and to local CBS channels at 9 a.m. For Athens and Atlanta viewers, NBC’s local channel is 11 and CBS’s is 22. For Augusta viewers, NBC’s local channel is 26 and CBS’s is 12. For Savannah viewers, NBC’s local channel is 3 and CBS’s local channel is 11.

What new balloons and floats will be at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Snoopy, Woodstock and the Pillsbury Doughboy’s balloons will all be getting makeovers this year. Blue Cate and Chugs, of the “Cool Cats” brand, will be the parade’s first ever balloon based on an NFT. Po the Dragon Warrior, a character from the “Kung Fu Panda” property, will also have a balloon. Leo from Netflix’s upcoming film “Leo,” Monkey D. Luffy from the anime series “One Piece” and Uncle Dan from the upcoming film “Migration” will also all have balloons this year.

There will also be a number of new and exciting floats at the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Floats have been built for Apple+’s “Camp Snoopy,” Paramount+s “Good Burger 2,” Paramount and Nickelodeon’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” and Warner Bros.’s “Wonka.”