Trees for Troops is a chance to donate to a U.S. military member near you this Christmas

The Christmas Spirit Foundation — a partnership between the National Christmas Tree Association and FedEx — has been providing Christmas trees to U.S. military service member since 2005. The program is known as Trees for Troops.
The charity relies on Christmas tree donations to be able to provide to those serving in the Armed Forces. To make a donation, one only needs to visit an official Trees for Troops outlet or make a donation online.
“For 2022, we are estimating 15,300 total trees picked up from 54 locations and given to 84 total bases,” the Trees for Troops website said. “Trees are donated by individual farms and lots, the collective efforts of state and regional Christmas Tree associations, local sponsoring groups, and the customers of participating locations. Hundreds of donors and volunteers participate each year to make Trees for Troops happen.”
While Georgia does not have any Trees for Troops outlets, the state still participates in a big way.
“Our Association has been involved with Trees for Troops since 2004 and has averaged over 700 trees per year for the program,” the Georgia Christmas Tree Association website said.
“Since 2005, more than 191,000 free, farm-grown Christmas Trees have been provided to troops and military families in the United States and overseas through Trees for Troops. Thousands of trees are donated by American farm families and the public, and FedEx delivers these trees to more than 63 military bases in the U.S. and overseas. FedEx has logged more than 700,000 U.S. miles for the Trees for Troops program.”
There are a number of ways to support the organization without visiting an official outlet. Some employers will match charitable donations, so check with your company of employment before making any donations. When you purchase your personal Christmas tree at your local retailer, ask if they participate in Trees for Troops. Many Christmas tree retailers accept donations for the program.
You can also donate funds to Tree for Troops directly by visiting christmasspiritfoundation.org/Donate.
