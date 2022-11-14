Trees for Troops is a chance to donate to a U.S. military member near you this Christmas

“Our Association has been involved with Trees for Troops since 2004 and has averaged over 700 trees per year for the program,” the Georgia Christmas Tree Association website said.

“Since 2005, more than 191,000 free, farm-grown Christmas Trees have been provided to troops and military families in the United States and overseas through Trees for Troops. Thousands of trees are donated by American farm families and the public, and FedEx delivers these trees to more than 63 military bases in the U.S. and overseas. FedEx has logged more than 700,000 U.S. miles for the Trees for Troops program.”

There are a number of ways to support the organization without visiting an official outlet. Some employers will match charitable donations, so check with your company of employment before making any donations. When you purchase your personal Christmas tree at your local retailer, ask if they participate in Trees for Troops. Many Christmas tree retailers accept donations for the program.

You can also donate funds to Tree for Troops directly by visiting christmasspiritfoundation.org/Donate.