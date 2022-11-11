The 36th annual Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour is just weeks away

Marietta residents, rejoice. The Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour is back for its 36th year. Offering a unique opportunity to glimpse inside five spectacularly decorated private homes from the town’s iconic Whitlock Avenue Historic District, the tour is a can’t-miss event for the holiday season.
Organized by the Marietta Welcome Center and the Cobb Landmarks and Historical Society, the annual event has been celebrating local history and the holidays in equal parts during the first week of December for over three decades.
For some extra fun, patrons can also attend the Marietta Pilgrimage Gala, which will be held on Dec. 2 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
“Often referred to as ‘Marietta’s Christmas Party,’ the Marietta Pilgrimage Gala is an annual celebration that kicks off the Marietta Pilgrimage weekend,” the event website said. “Gala ticket holders will enjoy a dazzling evening of food, beverages, live music and so much more!”
The Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour takes place Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the tour. They can be purchased here.
Children under eight are not permitted on the tour. Shuttle transportation is provided, with shuttles running every 15 to 20 minutes in a continuous route that stops at Mill Street and the William Root House. Most of the tour is walkable, though the Marietta Pilgrimage website suggested wearing comfortable shoes.
Parking is available off of Mill Street and at the Cobb County Parking Deck off of Cherokee Street. The tours are self-guided and each home on the tour can be visited in any order you choose.
To volunteer as a guide, visit mariettapilgrimage.com/volunteer.
