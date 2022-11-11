The 36th annual Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour is just weeks away

The Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour takes place Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the tour. They can be purchased here.

Children under eight are not permitted on the tour. Shuttle transportation is provided, with shuttles running every 15 to 20 minutes in a continuous route that stops at Mill Street and the William Root House. Most of the tour is walkable, though the Marietta Pilgrimage website suggested wearing comfortable shoes.

Parking is available off of Mill Street and at the Cobb County Parking Deck off of Cherokee Street. The tours are self-guided and each home on the tour can be visited in any order you choose.

To volunteer as a guide, visit mariettapilgrimage.com/volunteer.