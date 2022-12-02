Day with Santa event kicks off in Kennesaw this weekend

The City of Kennesaw is set to host its Day with Santa holiday event on Saturday, Dec. 3. Held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., the family-friendly event will feature a parade, Whataburger scavenger hunt, stage performances, a vendor market, tree lighting and photos with Santa.
The Kennesaw holiday parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Entries will be judged during the parade, and prizes will be awarded in four different categories: most original, best music, funniest and best overall. Awards will be given at 5:30 p.m.
The parade starts at Adams Park, leaving from Park Drive headed south. It will turn onto Watts Drive, then back onto Park Drive, before finishing in the park. The best viewing areas will be anywhere along Main Street between Park Drive and Watts Drive, the city said.
Several roads will be closed for the parade, including Park Drive, Dallas Street, Whitfield Place, Moon Station Road, J.O. Stephenson Avenue and Watts Drive.
Following the parade awards, a Christmas tree lighting will be held at 6 p.m. A Day with Santa will also feature a number of different vendors for guests to shop with.
“In addition to providing activities for event-goers, our goal is to offer a variety of food items, unique merchandise and unusual gifts for sale — everything needed for the perfect holiday celebration,” the city’s website said.
From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the city will be offering pictures with Santa. Photos will be taken by a professional photographer, and digital downloads of the photos will be available for free the week after the event. Guests can also purchase photos online.
