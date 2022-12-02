ajc logo
X

Day with Santa event kicks off in Kennesaw this weekend

Atlanta Winter Guide
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

The City of Kennesaw is set to host its Day with Santa holiday event on Saturday, Dec. 3. Held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., the family-friendly event will feature a parade, Whataburger scavenger hunt, stage performances, a vendor market, tree lighting and photos with Santa.

The Kennesaw holiday parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Entries will be judged during the parade, and prizes will be awarded in four different categories: most original, best music, funniest and best overall. Awards will be given at 5:30 p.m.

Our picks this week

‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.

DO: Feel the chill: 5 of Atlanta’s best places to ice skate

SEE: Three Georgia cities among top 15 Christmas markets in the U.S.

EAT: Stock Up: These locally prepared meals can mean hassle-free holidays

For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.

The parade starts at Adams Park, leaving from Park Drive headed south. It will turn onto Watts Drive, then back onto Park Drive, before finishing in the park. The best viewing areas will be anywhere along Main Street between Park Drive and Watts Drive, the city said.

Several roads will be closed for the parade, including Park Drive, Dallas Street, Whitfield Place, Moon Station Road, J.O. Stephenson Avenue and Watts Drive.

Following the parade awards, a Christmas tree lighting will be held at 6 p.m. A Day with Santa will also feature a number of different vendors for guests to shop with.

ExploreCelebrate Hanukkah at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta

“In addition to providing activities for event-goers, our goal is to offer a variety of food items, unique merchandise and unusual gifts for sale — everything needed for the perfect holiday celebration,” the city’s website said.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the city will be offering pictures with Santa. Photos will be taken by a professional photographer, and digital downloads of the photos will be available for free the week after the event. Guests can also purchase photos online.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Our bodies are a tattoo canvas? Years later, some crave an eraser2h ago

Credit: Jeremy Freeman

Robin Meade, entire Atlanta HLN news operations nixed amid CNN layoffs
20h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

More traffic hassles coming to I-285/Ga. 400 interchange
3h ago

Credit: Handout

Company behind beloved pecan log rolls expanding Georgia HQ
2h ago

Credit: Handout

Company behind beloved pecan log rolls expanding Georgia HQ
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Finger-pointing starts over long waits for Georgia voters
The Latest

Blooper’s Brunch, Brave Fest among the Braves’ offerings this holiday season
8m ago
Netherworld announces behind the scenes Lights On tour
16m ago
Escape to a winter wonderland at The North Pole at Colony Square
20h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Our bodies are a tattoo canvas? Years later, some crave an eraser
2h ago
Active school shooter hoaxes becoming a national trend
Early voting ends Friday in Georgia Senate runoff: Times and locations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top