Atlantic Station has a busy holiday season planned

Skate the Station

Skate the Station takes place within the largest ice-skating rink in all of metro Atlanta. The event returns Nov. 18, weather permitting, and will end Jan. 16, 2023. Tickets for the event are currently on sale for $16 and skate rentals are included. Before hitting the rink, visitors can enjoy a moment at the ski lounge located at 17th ½ St. (next to the Safety and Security Office).

Group tickets and season passes are available by emailing atlanticstation@icerinkevents.com. Individual tickets can be purchased here.

Black Friday at the Station

Black Friday shoppers will want to stop by Atlantic Station for the Maker’s Market around Atlantic Green and free photos with Santa.

“Black Friday is still Friday, just even better!” a press release explained. “On Friday, Nov. 25, from noon - 7 p.m., the community is invited to join Atlantic Station with Black Friday festivities on Atlantic Green. Events include free gift wrapping available for gifts purchased from an Atlantic Station retailer; energetic tunes spun by DJ Chika Takai; a hot chocolate and s’mores station from Kilwins available for purchase; a holiday cocktail bar with beverages available for purchase; a Letters to Santa Station; and free photo opportunities with jolly old Saint Nicholas himself. Shop unbeatable deals at Atlantic Station’s retailers or at Maker’s Market, where guests can peruse an assortment of local vendors with items for sale, including art, home decor, jewelry, candles and more.”

Cirque du Soleil: Kurios Cabinet of Curiosities

For those in love with the performing arts, Atlantic Station is hosting Cirque du Soleil: Kurios Cabinet of Curiosities from Oct. 6 to Dec. 24.

“The wait is over as the amazing acrobats of Cirque du Soleil have made their grand return to Atlantic Station!” the station said in a press release. “Bring the whole family to experience the fantastical, impossible, colossal, unimaginable world of Cirque du Soleil by stepping into the curio cabinet of an ambitious inventor who defies the laws of time, space and dimension in order to reinvent everything around him. Suddenly, the visible becomes invisible, perspectives are transformed and the world is literally turned upside down.”

Tickets are available here.

Atlantic Station Holiday Fashion Show

On Dec. 8, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., visitors can enjoy the Atlantic Station Holiday Fashion Show, which benefits The Alzheimer’s Association. The show will feature holiday looks from Atlantic Station retailers and exclusive brands. Visitors can grab a seat on the patio or balcony for dinner near the Atlantic Green to watch it all go down from West District Avenue.

Atlantic Station Menorah Lighting

In celebration of Hanukkah, the Atlantic Station Menorah Lighting will take place Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Join Chabad Intown to celebrate Hanukkah with the traditional ceremony of the lighting of the Menorah on Tuesday, Dec. 20. From 6 - 7 p.m., family and friends can enjoy holiday-themed activities on Atlantic Green featuring traditional food and beverage offerings, live music, free giveaway items and more,” the station said in a press release. “Beginning Dec. 18 through Dec. 25, a candle will be lit each day to represent the eight nights of Hanukkah.”

RSVPs can be made here.