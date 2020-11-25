Thanksgiving weekend events: 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Georgia’s Home for the Holidays. Friday, Nov. 27-Dec. 31. virtual music video series. Free. 770-429-2390. georgiasymphony.org.

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, Atlanta Master Chorale and The Michael O’Neal Singers lead hundreds of the metro Atlanta choral and instrumental musicians in a series of performances that premiere daily.

Colin & Brad: Stream of Consciousness Virtual Show. 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. $35. Presented by Cobb Energy Centre. 770-916-2800. cobbenergycentre.com.

Join comedians Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood for an interactive live improv show via Zoom.

Marietta Beer Bus. 2 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Free to ride to and from participating Marietta breweries. http://mariettabeerbus.com/.

Hop on the Marietta Beer Bus to stop at one or all of the participating breweries.

Explore 7 Atlanta holiday traditions to help celebrate the season

DeKalb

Small Business Saturday/Santa Coming to Town. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 Santa’s Parade, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday Nov. 28. Small Business Saturday Happenings. 678-615-0915. visitdecaturgeorgia.com.

Santa will ride a fire engine along several Decatur streets, and when you’re finished seeing him, you can shop on the plaza, receive free gift wrapping for your purchases and listen to holiday music.

Gingerbread House Decorating Party. 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. $39.99 for one house and one seat, $15 for an additional seat. Vino Venue, 4478 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-668-0435. vinovenue.com.

All ages are welcome to decorate and take home a gingerbread house with icing and your choice of over 20 different candies.

Holiday Artists’ Market at Callanwolde. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28-Sunday, Nov. 29, with other select dates through Dec. 4. Free admission. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta. 404-872-5338. facebook.com.

Work on your holiday shopping list or treat yourself to handmade goods from over 35 Callanwolde artists.

Jewelry Class. All day Friday, Nov. 17. Virtual class presented by DeKalb County Public Library. Free. https://events.dekalblibrary.org/events.

Take a virtual jewelry class led by maker Gin Milner.

North Fulton

The Lighting of Avalon. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. Free. 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-2000. experienceavalon.com.

The Lighting of Avalon continues with a swag crawl starting at 9 a.m., an Avalon on Ice live concert from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. and a fireworks show at 7 p.m.

Yoga Class. 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Free. Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. 678-297-2811. facebook.com.

Grab your yoga mat and a bottle of water to take part in an outdoor yoga class in the park.

Gingerbread Houses. 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. $75 per table of four. Alpharetta Commons, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560. ww4.publix.com.

Bring up to three kids and learn how to decorate a gingerbread house.

My Little Christmas Wagon Wooden Pallet. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. $39 per person. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road #801, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051. paintingwithatwist.com.

Paint a colorful wagon full of presents onto a wooden pallet.

Gwinnett

Atlanta Anime Day. 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. $3, free for military personnel and kids 10 years old and younger. Infinite Energy Forum, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500. https://atlanta.animeday.net.

Shop a dealer marketplace with a variety of anime, fantasy, comics and hobby dealers.

Sports on the Screen. 3:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Free. Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. 678-691-1200. facebook.com.

Bring your own cooler or buy food from a Town Center restaurant before watching Alabama vs. Auburn battle in the Iron Bowl.

Mark Curry. 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29. $27-$37.50. Atlanta Comedy Club, 4650 Jimmy Carter Blvd. #114b, Norcross. 770-724-6400. atlcomedytheater.com.

Enjoy standup comedy from Mark Curry, known for playing Mark Cooper in ABC’s “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.”

Goat Yoga. 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. $20. Double Durango Farm, 2910 Tig Knight Road, Loganville. goatyogageorgia.com.

Yoga plus goats may be just what you need this weekend. This one-hour beginner-friendly class features plenty of gentle Nigerian Dwarf goats to lighten the mood, and you can mingle with them afterward.