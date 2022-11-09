Thanksgiving 2022 to see record high turkey prices

The bureau said that turkey prices are up due to rising supply costs from feed, fuel, fertilizer and labor.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is also making a mark on turkey prices this year, possibly affecting production next year as well.

“HPAI has had a significant impact on the supply of turkey available in the United States in 2022,” the bureau reported. “Turkey production is below this time last year and is forecast to be lower yet in 2023. Fewer turkeys raised combined with strong demand, inflation and growing demands on food systems have led to record high prices for turkey and other poultry products such as table eggs. The good news is fall HPAI detections are well below spring numbers. While there should be enough turkeys to go around for Thanksgiving, pressure will keep prices high with supplies forecasted lower and demand forecasted higher for 2023.”