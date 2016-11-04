Friendsgiving: 5 dos and don’ts for hosting a successful Thanksgiving with friends

Do …

… send out invitations as soon as possible

If you want your friends to actually show up, you’ll want so send an invite as early as possible. If most of your friends travel during the holiday season, find out what their plans are and pick a date that works for most of the group.

Websites such as Paperless Post are easy to use, feature cards that can be customized and, most important, typically allow first-timers to use the service for free (or cheap).

… require an RSVP

Make sure you’re prepared for the number of guests you’ll be hosting by requiring an RSVP by a certain date. This will also make sure everyone has time to think of their dish and plan ahead.

… plan entertainment activities

Whether you’re watching sports, or playing cards or board games, you’ll want to make sure to keep your guests entertained before and after dinner. This is almost as important as having great food and company. Unless, of course, you plan to kick everyone out as soon as dinner is over. Which is fine, too. (Just make sure they at least stick around to help clean up!)

… utilize holiday-themed or party playlists from your favorite music streaming service

If you have a friend that creates amazing playlists, great! Put them in charge of music. If you don’t, that’s OK, too. Spotify, Apple music, Tidal and other music streaming services have great holiday-themed and party playlists. Pick your favorite one and you’ll be good to go.

If you don’t subscribe to a music streaming service, Spotify is your best bet. The streaming service offers free listening, as long as you don’t mind the occasional commercial.

… decorate

Decorating for Friendsgiving doesn’t have to be extravagant. Whether you make personalized Thanksgiving-themed name tags for your friends, or just purchase fresh flowers for the table the day of, make your space look festive and inviting for the special occasion.

Don’t …

… cook everything yourself

Make Friendsgiving a potluck style dinner to alleviate some of the stress. After everyone RSVPs, send out a spreadsheet to make meal planning easy. (This is also a great way to ensure you don't accidentally end up with three types of meat and no vegetables!)

… forget to ask about special dietary requests

Be sure to include a place on the RSVP card or the spreadsheet for your friends to list any dietary restrictions they might have. If anyone has allergies or other restrictions, you’ll want to make sure there are options for them, too.

… forget items such as ice, napkins, utensils, etc.

Dinner will be a disaster without the necessities. Be sure to assign those to someone, too.

… skimp on dessert or alcohol

This isn’t your mom’s Thanksgiving. Make sure there’s enough booze and dessert for the festive occasion by including those items in the spreadsheet.

… invite too many people

Friendsgiving isn’t for everyone in your extended circle. Keep things intimate for the best results. Everyone doesn’t have to know each other, but the smaller the gathering, the easier it is for everyone to interact with one another.