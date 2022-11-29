Goodwill of North Georgia asks shoppers to give back this holiday season

Goodwill of North Georgia is asking shoppers to consider giving back this holiday season. In a press release issued to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the nonprofit said that donations will help people within community prepare for and find work.
“Clearing out clutter and other gently used items is a terrific way to prepare for the holidays, help the environment by avoiding trash, and you can truly make a difference when you donate your items to Goodwill,” the press release said. “The nonprofit uses funds raised from the resale of your donated items to help fund job training programs and employment services at its 14 career centers and on careerconnector.org. When you donate books, rarely used kitchen appliances, or clothing, know that you are helping a local job seeker access the resources they need to support themselves and their families.”
Just last year, Goodwill of North Georgia reported having helped over 16,000 individuals find “meaningful work” within the local community. Over 43 million pounds of trash were diverted from Georgia’s landfills in an effort to help the environment, the nonprofit said.
“At the core of what we do, we are focused on connecting people with skills and work,” Elaine Armstrong, vice president of marketing, said in the press release. “This is possible due to the generosity of our donors. Without your contributions, we could not provide job training resources to job seekers across North Georgia.”
Goodwill donors will receive tax deductions for their items’ fair market value, including monetary donations made online. According to Goodwill’s website, 84% of the nonprofit’s revenue funds critical job training and career services for people with disabilities, those lacking an education or any other individual facing employment challenges.
For those interested in donating some of their used items, Goodwill collects donations at over 100 different North Georgia locations. Find a location near you at goodwillng.org.
