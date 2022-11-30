ajc logo
Six Flags Over Georgia hosts ‘Holiday in the Park’

Atlanta Winter Guide
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Six Flags Over Georgia’s ‘Holiday in the Park’ is back. Through January 1, the amusement park is offering a number of different holiday-themed experiences.

Within the Crystal Pistol Music Hall, guests can experience a holiday music revue. Unique merchandise for the holidays will be available throughout the park. There’s also a massive lightshow planned.

“Celebrate the holiday season with a symphony of music and dancing lights!” The park’s website said. “See our Christmas Tree, The Grand Fir, come to life with a spectacular animated light show!”

Guests can take a stroll down Merry Lane to experience a tunnel of dancing lights and classic Christmas songs. For slapstick comedy, there is also Bad Bob Humbug.

“When holiday hater, Bad Bob Humbug, comes to town, the sheriff and his slapstick sidekick do their bumbling best to save Christmas for all the kiddies!” The website said. “Tis the season to be jolly, so come on down and get your dose of holiday hijinks!”

Several notable Looney Tunes characters will also be in attendance to provide family-friendly story time for the kids. Carolers will be performing across the park.

For a special experience, guests will want to visit the Candlelight Carousel.

“The historic 1908 Riverview Carousel celebrates 50 years at Six Flags Over Georgia with more than 100,000 lights, artificial snows, more than 150 Christmas trees, and over 250 luminary candles,” the website said.

For a VIP experience, guests can book a spot for up to six guests in a heated igloo that comes with family-style meals, sparking cider, unlimited hot chocolate, holiday sweets and a specialty menu for other foods and adult beverages.

From Toy Soldier Stilt Walkers to the Elf Sock Hop to Gator Claus, Six Flags Over Georgia’s Holiday in the Park has a number of other festivities available as well.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

