Six Flags Over Georgia hosts ‘Holiday in the Park’

“When holiday hater, Bad Bob Humbug, comes to town, the sheriff and his slapstick sidekick do their bumbling best to save Christmas for all the kiddies!” The website said. “Tis the season to be jolly, so come on down and get your dose of holiday hijinks!”

Several notable Looney Tunes characters will also be in attendance to provide family-friendly story time for the kids. Carolers will be performing across the park.

For a special experience, guests will want to visit the Candlelight Carousel.

“The historic 1908 Riverview Carousel celebrates 50 years at Six Flags Over Georgia with more than 100,000 lights, artificial snows, more than 150 Christmas trees, and over 250 luminary candles,” the website said.

For a VIP experience, guests can book a spot for up to six guests in a heated igloo that comes with family-style meals, sparking cider, unlimited hot chocolate, holiday sweets and a specialty menu for other foods and adult beverages.

From Toy Soldier Stilt Walkers to the Elf Sock Hop to Gator Claus, Six Flags Over Georgia’s Holiday in the Park has a number of other festivities available as well.