‘Love actually’ cast reunites after 20 years for ABC special

Credit: COPYRIGHT ©2022 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago
In the Diane Sawyer special, the cast will be revealing major secrets

It’s been 20 years since the cast of the holiday classic “Love Actually” have all been in the same room.

Released in 2003, “Love Actually” is a Christmas movie about the complexities of love told through nine intertwined stories. It grossed $246 million in the box office and has become a must-watch holiday tradition for many.

ABC’s 1-hour special gives the cast a chance to take fans down memory lane, as they discuss making the movie and share stories from behind the scenes.

“The special will look at how the film became a beloved Christmas tradition and a global sensation, with new insight into behind-the-scenes secrets and iconic scenes,” the release continued.

The cast members returning for the special are Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, Bill Nighly, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson and the writer-director Richard Curtis.

“The special will also examine how the COVID-19 pandemic refocused the ways we love and connect and the omnipresent acts of kindness inside our families and communities.”

“The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special” airs on Tuesday, Nov. 29 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, and will be available the next day on Hulu.

