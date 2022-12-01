Old Mulehouse tavern transforms into ‘Old Yulehouse’ for the holidays

Jasper’s Old Mulehouse tavern has announced that it’s becoming “Old Yulehouse,” a seasonal pop-up experience. The tavern will be fully decorated and operational for the holiday season, complete with a full slate of festive events.
Brunch with the Grinch
Guests can enjoy a special, family-friendly, green-eggs-and-ham brunch with the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who on Dec. 3. Reservations are “highly recommended,” the tavern’s website said. The brunch begins at 11 a.m.
Our picks this week
‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.
DO: Feel the chill: 5 of Atlanta’s best places to ice skate
SEE: Three Georgia cities among top 15 Christmas markets in the U.S.
EAT: Stock Up: These locally prepared meals can mean hassle-free holidays
For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.
Yulehouse Experience: Crafts & Cocktails
Yulehouse Experience: Crafts & Cocktails will take place Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. Patrons can enjoy signature holiday cocktails while painting Grinch-inspired canvases. Admission is $45 per person and includes one craft and one cocktail.
Kid’s Yulehouse Experience: Decorating Gingerbread People
Kid’s Yulehouse Experience: Decorating Gingerbread People is a family-friendly event hosted by the tavern’s pastry chef, Ashlee, on Dec. 14. Starting at 6 p.m., children can decorate gingerbread cookies together in this free event.
Holiday Wine Tasting Dinner
Holiday Wine Tasting Dinner is scheduled for Dec. 15 and features a dinner prepared by the tavern’s Chef Peter. The five-course dinner is paired with premium wines. The cost is $75 per person. Reservations are required.
Kid’s Yulehouse Experience: Decorating Cookies for Santa
The tavern’s pastry chef will be hosting Kid’s Yulehouse Experience: Decorating Cookies for Santa on Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. The event is free, and children will follow Chef Ashlee’s lead in decorating holiday-themed sugar cookies.
Christmas Eve Brunch Buffet
The tavern will also be hosting its Christmas Eve Brunch Buffet on Dec. 24. The brunch begins at 11 a.m., and individual orders will not be available. Chef Peter’s buffet will include a carving station. Reservations are recommended.
New Years Eve Party featuring live DJ
From 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, New Years Eve Party featuring live DJ will be going strong at the tavern. VIP passes will be offered, which come with VIP table reservations, a small plate appetizer, free well drinks from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., a champagne toast and a trip to the breakfast buffet.
“Dance the year away at our spectacular New Year’s Eve party featuring DJ GOTM,” the tavern’s website said. “Music, dancing, and bar bites all night. We’ll ring in 2023 with a champagne toast followed by a midnight breakfast buffet.”
About the Author