BreakingNews
REPORT: Robin Meade, entire Atlanta HLN news operations nixed amid CNN layoffs
ajc logo
X

Old Mulehouse tavern transforms into ‘Old Yulehouse’ for the holidays

Atlanta Winter Guide
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Jasper’s Old Mulehouse tavern has announced that it’s becoming “Old Yulehouse,” a seasonal pop-up experience. The tavern will be fully decorated and operational for the holiday season, complete with a full slate of festive events.

Brunch with the Grinch

Guests can enjoy a special, family-friendly, green-eggs-and-ham brunch with the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who on Dec. 3. Reservations are “highly recommended,” the tavern’s website said. The brunch begins at 11 a.m.

Our picks this week

‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.

DO: Feel the chill: 5 of Atlanta’s best places to ice skate

SEE: Three Georgia cities among top 15 Christmas markets in the U.S.

EAT: Stock Up: These locally prepared meals can mean hassle-free holidays

For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.

Yulehouse Experience: Crafts & Cocktails

Yulehouse Experience: Crafts & Cocktails will take place Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. Patrons can enjoy signature holiday cocktails while painting Grinch-inspired canvases. Admission is $45 per person and includes one craft and one cocktail.

Kid’s Yulehouse Experience: Decorating Gingerbread People

Kid’s Yulehouse Experience: Decorating Gingerbread People is a family-friendly event hosted by the tavern’s pastry chef, Ashlee, on Dec. 14. Starting at 6 p.m., children can decorate gingerbread cookies together in this free event.

Holiday Wine Tasting Dinner

Holiday Wine Tasting Dinner is scheduled for Dec. 15 and features a dinner prepared by the tavern’s Chef Peter. The five-course dinner is paired with premium wines. The cost is $75 per person. Reservations are required.

ExploreSix Flags Over Georgia hosts ‘Holiday in the Park’

Kid’s Yulehouse Experience: Decorating Cookies for Santa

The tavern’s pastry chef will be hosting Kid’s Yulehouse Experience: Decorating Cookies for Santa on Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. The event is free, and children will follow Chef Ashlee’s lead in decorating holiday-themed sugar cookies.

Christmas Eve Brunch Buffet

The tavern will also be hosting its Christmas Eve Brunch Buffet on Dec. 24. The brunch begins at 11 a.m., and individual orders will not be available. Chef Peter’s buffet will include a carving station. Reservations are recommended.

New Years Eve Party featuring live DJ

From 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, New Years Eve Party featuring live DJ will be going strong at the tavern. VIP passes will be offered, which come with VIP table reservations, a small plate appetizer, free well drinks from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., a champagne toast and a trip to the breakfast buffet.

“Dance the year away at our spectacular New Year’s Eve party featuring DJ GOTM,” the tavern’s website said. “Music, dancing, and bar bites all night. We’ll ring in 2023 with a champagne toast followed by a midnight breakfast buffet.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJ

We’re back: Atlanta to host another college football national championship1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Why Geoff Duncan didn’t cast a ballot in the Senate runoff
4h ago

Credit: BRIAN SNYDER

Racism backlash erupts as William and Kate visit Boston
2h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key makes 3 staff changes, including coordinator Chip Long
18h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key makes 3 staff changes, including coordinator Chip Long
18h ago

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Alon’s Bakery at Perimeter faces uncertain future
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Colony Square

Escape to a winter wonderland at The North Pole at Colony Square
28m ago
Celebrate Hanukkah at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta
33m ago
Savannah’s Alida announces festive rooftop experience for the holidays
37m ago
Featured

Active school shooter hoaxes becoming a national trend
6h ago
Early voting ends Friday in Georgia Senate runoff: Times and locations
How to watch the SEC and ACC championship games this weekend
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top