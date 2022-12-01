Old Mulehouse tavern transforms into ‘Old Yulehouse’ for the holidays

Holiday Wine Tasting Dinner

Holiday Wine Tasting Dinner is scheduled for Dec. 15 and features a dinner prepared by the tavern’s Chef Peter. The five-course dinner is paired with premium wines. The cost is $75 per person. Reservations are required.

Kid’s Yulehouse Experience: Decorating Cookies for Santa

The tavern’s pastry chef will be hosting Kid’s Yulehouse Experience: Decorating Cookies for Santa on Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. The event is free, and children will follow Chef Ashlee’s lead in decorating holiday-themed sugar cookies.

Christmas Eve Brunch Buffet

The tavern will also be hosting its Christmas Eve Brunch Buffet on Dec. 24. The brunch begins at 11 a.m., and individual orders will not be available. Chef Peter’s buffet will include a carving station. Reservations are recommended.

New Years Eve Party featuring live DJ

From 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, New Years Eve Party featuring live DJ will be going strong at the tavern. VIP passes will be offered, which come with VIP table reservations, a small plate appetizer, free well drinks from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., a champagne toast and a trip to the breakfast buffet.

“Dance the year away at our spectacular New Year’s Eve party featuring DJ GOTM,” the tavern’s website said. “Music, dancing, and bar bites all night. We’ll ring in 2023 with a champagne toast followed by a midnight breakfast buffet.”