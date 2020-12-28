Hamburger icon
Not liking that sweater? Here’s what to know about return policies

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 24 minutes ago

With the gift-giving season largely out the way, now is the time to decide what you want to do with those items you’d rather not keep going into the new year.

Some items may not fit and others may simply not be your style. In any case, there are many options for returning gift items — whether its an electronic or a piece of apparel. Typically, you’ll get some money or some store credit.

“You have more time than you think,” Wired notes. “While ’30 days after the time of purchase’ is the normal year-round policy, most retailers adjust their return-by date this time of year to accommodate post-holiday returns. And we’ve already seen regular return policies extended because of COVID–related reasons.”

Here are some of the return policies for some major retailers, according to DealNews. Be sure to visit each website for details:

Amazon

For most purchases shipped from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, the return deadline is Jan. 31, 2022.

Apple

Purchases received from Nov. 1 to Dec. 25 must be returned by Jan. 8, 2022.

Bath & Body Works

The store has a 100% satisfaction guarantee. You can always “return anything, anytime for any reason,” according to the website.

Best Buy

Excluding third-party items, purchases made from Oct. 18, 2021 through Jan. 2, 2022 have an extended return period through January 16, 2022.

Bloomingdale’s

You can return most items within 90 days from purchase.

Finish Line

You can return most items within 45 days from purchase.

Foot Locker

Must return within 45 days of the shipment date.

GameStop

The deadline for returns is Jan. 15, 2022, for purchases made after Oct. 31, 2021, or 30 days from purchase date, whichever is longer

Kohl’s

Premium electronics bought from Nov. 1 to Dec. 25 should be returned by Jan. 31, 2022.

Macy’s

Select purchases made after Oct. 5 must be returned by Jan. 31, 2022.

Marshall’s

Purchases made from Oct. 10 to Dec. 25 must be returned by Jan. 25, 2022.

Microsoft Store

Purchases made through Dec. 31 must be returned by Jan. 31, 2022.

Neiman Marcus

Purchases made from Nov. 1 to Dec. 25 must be returned by Jan. 31, 2022.

Overstock

Return purchases made from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 by Jan. 31, 2022.

Petco

Return in-store or ship your purchases within 30 days of being bought or initially shipped.

Target

Select purchases made from Oct. 1 to Dec. 25 can be returned within 15 or 30 days.

UnderArmour

You can return your items within 60 days of purchase.

Walmart

Select purchases made from Nov. 1 to Dec. 25 have less than 90 days to be returned.

Zales

Items purchased between Oct. 15 and Dec. 24, can be returned through Jan. 24, 2022.

The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.

About the Author

Follow Kiersten Willis on twitter

Kiersten Willis is a Georgia-born native specialist for the revenue content team with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Responsible for helping to fulfill sponsorships, she also works on advertorial content and manages the Aging in Atlanta special print section. She's a graduate of the University of Georgia.

