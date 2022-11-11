Here’s your holiday movie check list for Netflix, Hulu, BET+ and Disney+

Holiday movies can be a big part of the season. From TV classics to the Lifetime-pioneered Christmas Romance genre, we all like to curl up under a blanket and watch something festive. And from cult classics to 2022 premieres, there’s more to watch than ever.
When it comes to new movies, the streaming services are where the action is. From Lindsay Lohan’s return to film on Netflix, to Ralphie’s all-grown-up return to “A Christmas Story,” you may just end up with some new holiday favorites.
So grab some hot chocolate — here are some of the new holiday movies coming soon to streaming.
HBO Max
While most of HBO Max’s holiday catalog is filled with classics like “Elf,” “The Polar Express,” “Four Christmases,” and “Jack Frost,” fans of “A Christmas Story” are in for a treat, as Ralphie returns home in the two-part “A Christmas Story Christmas.”
BET+
BET+ has everyone in the holiday spirit with the trailer for “A Wesley Christmas,” starring Jasmine Guy and Dorian Wilson. But the streaming service has a whole holiday season’s worth of content planned.
- The First Noelle
- Christmas Party Crashers
- The Sound of Christmas
- The Christmas Clapback
- Christmas De Ja Vu
- A Blackjack Christmas
- A Christmas Gift
- A Miracle Before Christmas
- Rolling Into Christmas
- Holiday Hideaway
Hulu
This season Hulu will have a ton of family classics mixed with new movies. Menorah in the Middle stars Lucy DeVito as she heads back home with her new fiancé, Chad, to meet her parents. Things go haywire when she discovers the family’s bakery is in danger of closing down.
- My Christmas Fiancé
- It’s a Wonderfu Binge
- Christmas on the Farm
- Santa Games
- All I Want for Christmas
- Christmas on Repeat
- Menorah in the Middle
- Merry Kiss Cam
Disney+
Santa Clause is back as Tim Allen realizes he can’t be Santa forever. This family friendly movie follows Santa on his hunt for a replacement while preparing his family for life south of the pole.
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
- Beauty & The Beast: Enchanted Christmas
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- Snowball Express
- The Hip Hop Nutcracker
Netflix
Scrooge is getting made into another animated picture, as “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol.” The story remains true to the original, with Luke Evans — best known for his work in “Pinocchio” — lends his voice as Scrooge.
- Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
- Falling for Christmas
- The Noel Diary
- Christmas With You
- The Clause Family
Lifetime
Lifetime will deliver more than 20 original movies this holiday season, “Merry Swissmas,” starring “Full House” alum Jodie Sweetin.
- Merry Swissmas
- Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas
- Single and Ready to Jingle
- A Christmas to Treasure
- Well Suited for Christmas
- Christmas on Mistletoe Lake
- The Dog Days of Christmas
- Sweet Navidad
- Steppin’ Into the Holiday
