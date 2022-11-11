Here’s your holiday movie check list for Netflix, Hulu, BET+ and Disney+

BET+

BET+ has everyone in the holiday spirit with the trailer for “A Wesley Christmas,” starring Jasmine Guy and Dorian Wilson. But the streaming service has a whole holiday season’s worth of content planned.

The First Noelle

Christmas Party Crashers

The Sound of Christmas

The Christmas Clapback

Christmas De Ja Vu

A Blackjack Christmas

A Christmas Gift

A Miracle Before Christmas

Rolling Into Christmas

The Sound of Christmas

Holiday Hideaway

Christmas Party Crashers

Hulu

This season Hulu will have a ton of family classics mixed with new movies. Menorah in the Middle stars Lucy DeVito as she heads back home with her new fiancé, Chad, to meet her parents. Things go haywire when she discovers the family’s bakery is in danger of closing down.

My Christmas Fiancé

It’s a Wonderfu Binge

Christmas on the Farm

Santa Games

All I Want for Christmas

Christmas on Repeat

Menorah in the Middle

Merry Kiss Cam

Disney+

Santa Clause is back as Tim Allen realizes he can’t be Santa forever. This family friendly movie follows Santa on his hunt for a replacement while preparing his family for life south of the pole.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Beauty & The Beast: Enchanted Christmas

The Ultimate Christmas Present

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Snowball Express

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Netflix

Scrooge is getting made into another animated picture, as “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol.” The story remains true to the original, with Luke Evans — best known for his work in “Pinocchio” — lends his voice as Scrooge.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Falling for Christmas

The Noel Diary

Christmas With You

The Clause Family

Lifetime

Lifetime will deliver more than 20 original movies this holiday season, “Merry Swissmas,” starring “Full House” alum Jodie Sweetin.