Miller Lite releases limited edition Christmas tree keg

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Now you can enjoy a beer while the kids open presents

Miller Lite has released its holiday collection, including a limited-edition Christmas Tree Keg Stand.

“It’s playing off the success of Beernaments, making beer part of the holiday,” said Sarah Showak, associate marketing manager for Miller Lite in a press release. “Miller Lite stands for great taste and celebrating with people. The Keg Stand brings beer front and center to some of the year’s most special moments.”

Credit: Miller Lite: Christmas Tree Keg Stand

Credit: Miller Lite: Christmas Tree Keg Stand

Along with the holiday keg stand, Miller Lite is also bringing back its holiday knitwear collection of socks, hats, shirts and the infamous Miller Time sweater that takes the ugly holiday sweater tradition to new heights.

Credit: Miller Lite: Knitwear Collection

Credit: Miller Lite: Knitwear Collection

“It’s hard to call these ugly sweaters; they’re actually very cool,” Showak insisted. “Miller Lite’s been doing this for six years, and every year the collection gets better.”

To purchase the $49.99 keg stand, visit millerlite.com/treekegstand.

Our picks this week

‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.

DO: Here are some of 2022′s top Christmas vacation packages for the whole family

SEE: Dave Koz marks 25 years of making Christmas music

EAT: Dunkin’ reveals new holiday flavors

For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

