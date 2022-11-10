Miller Lite releases limited edition Christmas tree keg

Miller Lite has released its holiday collection, including a limited-edition Christmas Tree Keg Stand.
“It’s playing off the success of Beernaments, making beer part of the holiday,” said Sarah Showak, associate marketing manager for Miller Lite in a press release. “Miller Lite stands for great taste and celebrating with people. The Keg Stand brings beer front and center to some of the year’s most special moments.”
Credit: Miller Lite: Christmas Tree Keg Stand
Along with the holiday keg stand, Miller Lite is also bringing back its holiday knitwear collection of socks, hats, shirts and the infamous Miller Time sweater that takes the ugly holiday sweater tradition to new heights.
Credit: Miller Lite: Knitwear Collection
“It’s hard to call these ugly sweaters; they’re actually very cool,” Showak insisted. “Miller Lite’s been doing this for six years, and every year the collection gets better.”
To purchase the $49.99 keg stand, visit millerlite.com/treekegstand.
