Here’s what you need to know about HBO’s new ‘Christmas Story Christmas’ sequel

Now streaming, the sequel was released Thursday, Nov. 17 — just one day shy of the original film’s Nov. 18, 1983 release date. With a 73% score on Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer and an 82% Audience Score, HBO Max’s sequel release is getting a lukewarm reception at the time of this writing. Of course, as The Hollywood Reporter noted, it took some time for the original film to reach its cult-hit status as well.

Speaking to Collider, Peter Billingsley said that the original film’s lukewarm reception may have been a blessing in disguise.

“I certainly had a great experience doing it,” he said. “I’m sure you’ve heard about horrible experiences on movies. Those happen. That was not one of them. It was a really positive one. Maybe it was a blessing that it wasn’t a success, instantly, because then it developed an appreciation, and maybe we all grew to appreciate the movie more.”