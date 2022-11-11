ajc logo
Get inspiration from our readers’ fantastic holiday decorations

Atlanta Winter Guide
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago
Looking for new Christmas decor ideas? Your neighbors are very creative

A Christmas tree is more than just a place to put gifts. It’s a showcase of your personality and a place to display family heirlooms.

Some people prefer small trees, while others decorate the biggest they can find. And many people refuse to limit themselves to just one tree.

Whether you’re decorating for the first or 40th time this year, you might need a little inspiration if you want to change things up.

Our picks this week

‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.

DO: Here are some of 2022′s top Christmas vacation packages for the whole family

SEE: Dave Koz marks 25 years of making Christmas music

EAT: Dunkin’ reveals new holiday flavors

For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.

Lucky for you, Atlantans are a creative bunch. Check out these reader-submitted photos from holidays past to get ideas for your home this year.

And if you’d like to share your tree with the our audience, we’ll be compiling a new collection of photos beginning Monday, November 28. Just email your photo, including your name, area where you live (not required), and a description or story about your decor to nancy.clanton@ajc.com.

