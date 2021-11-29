Show us your Christmas trees

If you’re like many metro Atlantans, you decorated your Christmas tree over the weekend.
Whether you go the traditional route of red and green, or you shake things up with feathers or a top hat, we want to see your style.
Last year we received hundreds of submissions and worked hard to include every one of them in our galleries. This year will be no different.
If you’d like to show off your holiday tree, please send a photo with your name, area of metro Atlanta and paragraph about your decorations — Are they heirlooms? Did you make them yourself? Is there a theme? — to nancy.clanton@ajc.com.
Although the song says we need a little Christmas “right this very minute,” you don’t have to rush to submit your tree. We will be updated the gallery throughout December so we can include as many photos as possible.
