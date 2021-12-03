These readers’ Christmas trees will get you in the holiday spirit

Our readers really love sprucing up their homes for the holidays. You might say they’ve been pining for this all year.
As you can see from these photos, you can’t put up the tree — or trees — too soon. That also goes for the stockings and garland.
The best part about Christmas trees is no two are the same. Some are decorated with homemade ornaments and others with bought to commemorate special events. They are topped with angels, stars and even a sorting hat.
Have you put up your holiday tree? We would love to feature it in our gallery.
Just send a photo with your name, what part of town you live in and a short paragraph describing your tree — What is the theme? Where did you get the ornaments? — to nancy.clanton@ajc.com.
Our picks this week
‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.
DO: Help the Empty Stocking Fund ensure that no child will miss out Christmas morning
SEE: TV best bets with Mariah Carey, George Michael, Kelly Clarkson, ‘Lost in Space,’ ‘Annie Live!’
EAT: How to make the Ginger Room’s Coronation Chicken Salad
For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.
About the Author