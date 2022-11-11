Check out Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon’s holiday duet, ‘Almost Too Early for Christmas’

“Too soon to be singing this song,” Fallon followed.

“There’s still Halloween decorations,” Parton adds.

“And haters will say that it’s wrong,” Fallon sang.

With 62,000 views in six days, the song is slowly turning into a spoof hit as the comments, likes and shares start rolling in.

“Love it!” the video’s top comment on YouTube said. “Second Jimmy-Dolly Christmas duet in two years!”

“Love this song!” another commenter said. “My birthday is in the beginning of December and I never want to put Christmas decorations till after I celebrate my birthday. This song warms my heart towards seeing Christmas decorations even before my early December birthday!”

The song is a follow up to the duo’s 2020 cover of “All I Want For Christmas (Is You),” which went on to have its own animated music video as well. The video for their 2020 cover can be found above.