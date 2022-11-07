Here are some of 2022′s top Christmas vacation packages for the whole family

New York City

There is nothing quite like Christmas in New York City. From the ice skating to the Rockettes, there is a lot to enjoy.

“Experience the most wonderful time of the year in one of the world’s most popular cities!” Holiday Vacations said of their New York City vacation package. “Spend four nights in the heart of Times Square as we acquaint ourselves with New York City. Then the fun begins at Radio City Music Hall’s Christmas Spectacular featuring the famous Rockettes. We cruise Lower Manhattan Harbor, visit the observatory atop the Empire State Building, and see Rockefeller Center’s enormous Christmas tree. A major highlight is the New York Ballet performance of The Nutcracker at the Lincoln Center. This tour also provides ample time at leisure to explore the Big Apple as you please, or relax at our comfortable hotel.”