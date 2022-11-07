ajc logo
Here are some of 2022′s top Christmas vacation packages for the whole family

Travel
Celebrate your way

Thanksgiving and Christmas are all about spending time with the people we care about. For those looking to level up their Christmas celebrations this year, there are a number of exciting holiday vacation packages available right now.

San Antonio, Texas

According to Family Vacationist, San Antonio, Texas is a top Christmas vacation spot for 2022. The city’s iconic River Walk is adorned with Mexican Christmas lanterns each holiday season to help light the way for the Holy Family — a perennial hotspot for tourists and locals alike.

To make the most out of the experience, check out the packages offered by Go Rio Cruises. From there, visit The DoSeum for more family fun at San Antonio’s premier kid museum for a Winter Wonderland extravaganza.

New York City

There is nothing quite like Christmas in New York City. From the ice skating to the Rockettes, there is a lot to enjoy.

“Experience the most wonderful time of the year in one of the world’s most popular cities!” Holiday Vacations said of their New York City vacation package. “Spend four nights in the heart of Times Square as we acquaint ourselves with New York City. Then the fun begins at Radio City Music Hall’s Christmas Spectacular featuring the famous Rockettes. We cruise Lower Manhattan Harbor, visit the observatory atop the Empire State Building, and see Rockefeller Center’s enormous Christmas tree. A major highlight is the New York Ballet performance of The Nutcracker at the Lincoln Center. This tour also provides ample time at leisure to explore the Big Apple as you please, or relax at our comfortable hotel.”

The package will set you back roughly $3,400, but could cost more depending on your package options.

Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia

From Nov. 10, 2022 through Jan. 4, 2023, you can sign up for Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia’s Christmas Town Bounce Package. From the town’s historic areas and art museums to the Busch Gardens, there is a lot to enjoy.

The package includes nightly accommodations at an official Colonial Williamsburg resorts, daily breakfast, two adult Christmas Bounce Passes, two three day passes to Busch Gardens Williamsburg Christmas Town, up to $350 in resort outlet savings and up to two complimentary length-of-stay admission tickets to Colonial Williamsburg Historic Area and Art Museums.

