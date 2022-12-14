Avoid online holiday scams with these tips

Mind your wallet

With more and more companies accepting payment via Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and other virtual wallets, consumers should pay closer attention to how the seller asks for payment at the time of checkout. Scammers will sometimes ask for what amounts to a second payment method — often in the form of a transfer.

Be sure to keep an eye on your statements for little charges that might seem strange. Sometimes scam charges show up in smaller amounts made over a longer period of time in hopes that you won’t notice — this is sometimes called a penny scam.

Track shipping

Earlier this year, the BBB and the FCC began receiving complaints about delivery notification scams coming in the form of phone calls and text messages. Scammers imitated logos from DHL, FedEx, USPS and UPS in text messages asking people to confirm shipping information for an “incoming package.” Once the link was clicked, the scammers would install malware on the phone.

Be sure to review the seller’s shipping information. Always get an order number after your purchase and keep an eye on your email for a tracking number. Once a tracking number is provided double check to make sure your address is on the receiving end of the shipment.