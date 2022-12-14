Avoid online holiday scams with these tips

With online shopping and virtual giving at an all time high, it’s no surprise that the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center reported $173 million in losses due to credit card fraud and $337 million in losses from non-payment and non-delivery scams.
The FBI has a few tips to help ensure your online safety for the holiday season:
Beware of cybersecurity issues
When it comes to online shopping, being careful with any links, pop-ups, emails or advertisements on social media. Email scams or phishing scams are just a click away, usually, they ask you to click the link, update a password, or provide personal information.
If you get an unusual email from what seems like a company you recognize, be sure to look at the email address and phone number it’s from. These scam attempts often have similar-looking web addresses. If the message says you need to update your account, ignore the link in the message and go straight to your actual account. You’ll probably discover there’s no real issue with your account.
Do a little research on where you’re buying from
Sometimes a cute outfit or present will pop up in an advertisement. While it’s tempting to click the picture to be transferred to that website, it’s best to jot down the company name and do a quick search first. Verify reviews from other shoppers or check them out with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
Mind your wallet
With more and more companies accepting payment via Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and other virtual wallets, consumers should pay closer attention to how the seller asks for payment at the time of checkout. Scammers will sometimes ask for what amounts to a second payment method — often in the form of a transfer.
Be sure to keep an eye on your statements for little charges that might seem strange. Sometimes scam charges show up in smaller amounts made over a longer period of time in hopes that you won’t notice — this is sometimes called a penny scam.
Track shipping
Earlier this year, the BBB and the FCC began receiving complaints about delivery notification scams coming in the form of phone calls and text messages. Scammers imitated logos from DHL, FedEx, USPS and UPS in text messages asking people to confirm shipping information for an “incoming package.” Once the link was clicked, the scammers would install malware on the phone.
Be sure to review the seller’s shipping information. Always get an order number after your purchase and keep an eye on your email for a tracking number. Once a tracking number is provided double check to make sure your address is on the receiving end of the shipment.
Our picks this week
‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.
DO: Make crafts — and memories — at these holiday workshops
SEE: Check out these ugly holiday sweaters from your favorite restaurants
DRINK: Nine gift ideas for the cocktail enthusiast
For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.
About the Author
Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office