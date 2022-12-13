Atlanta named one of 2022′s most festive cities

Augusta was much lower on the list, ranking 141, as was Columbus, at 161. New York took the top spot with maximum marks in almost every category.

“Kids from 1 to 92 will find it hard to sleep in The City That Never Sleeps,” the LawnStarter report said. “New York is our No. 1 most festive city for the second year in a row. Earning over 32 points more than Las Vegas, our silver-bell medalist, the Big Apple dominated four out of five categories in our holiday ranking.”

Atlanta also earned the fifth spot in the country for the most holiday decoration shops.

Several California, Florida and Texas cities make up the bottom 10 rankings in the list.

“What went wrong?” The report asked. “Each of these cities is lacking in most holiday-themed anything — with a few exceptions. Cape Coral, Florida, sped past 155 cities in holiday-themed races. Moreno Valley, California, made its merry way to 63rd place in party supply stores, while Mesquite, Texas, gave a nutcracking performance in number of bakeries, at No. 65.”