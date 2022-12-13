ajc logo
Atlanta named one of 2022′s most festive cities

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

According to LawnStarter, Atlanta recently made the list for 2022′s most festive cities. The survey of the 200 largest cities within the U.S. focused on towns that host holiday festivals, Christmas markets and other festive offerings. The survey also considered the average snowfall for each city in an effort to find the “most Instagram-worthy backdrops.”

In the end, Atlanta managed to stand out from among the competition in Georgia, easily beating out Savannah, Augusta and Columbus — which each earned significantly lower spots on the list.

Each city was ranked in five different categories: frolicking, merrymaking, entertaining, eating and drinking, and shopping.

Atlanta was ultimately ranked 26th out of the 200 largest cities in the U.S., having earned high marks in the “entertaining” and “merrymaking” rankings. Savannah came in at number 60, having earned high scores in “eating and drinking” and entertaining” rankings.

Augusta was much lower on the list, ranking 141, as was Columbus, at 161. New York took the top spot with maximum marks in almost every category.

“Kids from 1 to 92 will find it hard to sleep in The City That Never Sleeps,” the LawnStarter report said. “New York is our No. 1 most festive city for the second year in a row. Earning over 32 points more than Las Vegas, our silver-bell medalist, the Big Apple dominated four out of five categories in our holiday ranking.”

Atlanta also earned the fifth spot in the country for the most holiday decoration shops.

Several California, Florida and Texas cities make up the bottom 10 rankings in the list.

“What went wrong?” The report asked. “Each of these cities is lacking in most holiday-themed anything — with a few exceptions. Cape Coral, Florida, sped past 155 cities in holiday-themed races. Moreno Valley, California, made its merry way to 63rd place in party supply stores, while Mesquite, Texas, gave a nutcracking performance in number of bakeries, at No. 65.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

