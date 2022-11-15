Iconic ‘Christmas Story’ house hits the market

“Directly across the street from the House is A Christmas Story Museum, which features original props, costumes and memorabilia from the film, as well as hundreds of rare behind-the-scenes photos,” the house’s website said. “Among the props and costumes are the toys from the Higbee’s window, Randy’s snowsuit, the chalkboard from Miss Shields’ classroom and the family car. After reliving ‘A Christmas Story’ at Ralphie’s house don’t forget to visit the museum gift shop for your own Major Award Leg Lamp and other great movie memorabilia.”

Since opening in 2006, according to the home’s listing, the Ohio attraction has entertained over a million guests. Currently, the home attracts over 75,000 paying guests annually.

“There is no other place like A Christmas Story House & Museum,” the listing said. “The home is the focal point of the most beloved Christmas movie, with a cult-like following. No other filming location provides fans with a real-world connection to their favorite movie.”

The listing leaves one important fact out of the picture, however — the price. To obtain a price quote, the listing asks interested buyers to contact the broker.

Listing by Chad Whitmer and Hoff & Leigh