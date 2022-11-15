ajc logo
Iconic ‘Christmas Story’ house hits the market

Atlanta Winter Guide
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago
It’s still full of movie magic

When it comes to holiday classics, it doesn’t get much more iconic than “A Christmas Story.” Now the house from “A Christmas Story” is hitting the market ahead of Christmas. It’s a Cleveland, Ohio, home that comes with a lot of Hollywood history and holiday magic.

The “Christmas Story” house is currently operating as a museum that offers tours, overnight stays and even a gift shop. The 1.4 acre operation will remain open while the home is on the market.

The listing features the house from the classic holiday flick, the accompanying museum and a 4,000 square foot giftshop.

“Directly across the street from the House is A Christmas Story Museum, which features original props, costumes and memorabilia from the film, as well as hundreds of rare behind-the-scenes photos,” the house’s website said. “Among the props and costumes are the toys from the Higbee’s window, Randy’s snowsuit, the chalkboard from Miss Shields’ classroom and the family car. After reliving ‘A Christmas Story’ at Ralphie’s house don’t forget to visit the museum gift shop for your own Major Award Leg Lamp and other great movie memorabilia.”

Since opening in 2006, according to the home’s listing, the Ohio attraction has entertained over a million guests. Currently, the home attracts over 75,000 paying guests annually.

“There is no other place like A Christmas Story House & Museum,” the listing said. “The home is the focal point of the most beloved Christmas movie, with a cult-like following. No other filming location provides fans with a real-world connection to their favorite movie.”

The listing leaves one important fact out of the picture, however — the price. To obtain a price quote, the listing asks interested buyers to contact the broker.

Listing by Chad Whitmer and Hoff & Leigh

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

