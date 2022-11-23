BreakingNews
Hyundai Mobis announces EV powertrain plant near Georgia coast
ajc logo
X

The Atlanta Hawks are offering a limited Black Friday promotion

Atlanta Winter Guide
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago
The team is also bringing back its popular Holiday Bundle package

The Atlanta Hawks announced on Friday that the team is now offering special ticket deals for the holiday season. For 48 hours only, beginning Nov. 24, the Atlanta Hawks Black Friday promotion will be active.

The promotion will feature six select games and three additional bonus games, but only a limited number of tickets will be made available. The tickets will begin at $19 for 200-level seats and reach up to $69 for 100-level seats, while supplies last.

Every game included within the deal can be seen below.

Our picks this week

‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.

DO: More than 10 holiday pop-up bars to check out around metro Atlanta

SEE: 9 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia

EAT: Americans’ most disliked Thanksgiving foods might surprise you

For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.

• Friday, Dec. 2 vs. Denver Nuggets

• Monday, Dec. 5 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

• Monday, Dec. 19 vs. Orlando Magic

• Wednesday, Dec. 21 vs. Chicago Bulls

• Monday, Jan. 16 vs. Miami Heat

• Saturday, Jan. 21 vs. Charlotte Hornets

• Wednesday, Dec. 28 vs. Brooklyn Nets

• Saturday, Jan. 28 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

• Wednesday, Feb. 15 vs. New York Knicks

ExploreAtlantic Station has a busy holiday season planned

The Atlanta Hawks is also bringing back last year’s inaugural Holiday Bundle.

“For a second season, the Hawks are offering a Holiday Bundle, which includes a limited-edition long-sleeve shirt inspired by the team’s PEACH 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform as well as two tickets to select games,” the press release said. “Fans will receive a ticket to the following Hawks games: Wednesday, Jan. 11 for the team’s last regular-season matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks and Thursday, Feb. 9 for the team’s lone home game against the Phoenix Suns. This offer begins at 9 a.m. on Cyber Monday (Monday, Nov. 28) and is available while supplies last.”

Those interested in learning more about the holiday bundle, can click here. For those interested in purchasing from the Black Friday promotion, click here.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

The Jolt: Herschel Walker’s campaign bashes former football coach 3h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Republicans go backward with Saturday voting spectacle
3h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon

Witness: Walmart employee opened fire in break room; 6 dead
52m ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

What Georgia-Georgia Tech means to Brent Key
37m ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

What Georgia-Georgia Tech means to Brent Key
37m ago

Credit: USA Network

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter ‘grieving the loss of parents’
2h ago
The Latest

Tinsel Tavern holiday pop-up coming to The Battery
15m ago
Drew Barrymore introduces new cookware line
23m ago
Get unique pajama sets for the entire family
18h ago
Featured

Credit: Keri Janton

This Buford man is a beloved fixture at Sherwood's Drug Store
Public celebration for Vince Dooley to be held Friday
Here are the Black Friday hours for malls in the Atlanta area
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top