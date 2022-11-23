The Atlanta Hawks are offering a limited Black Friday promotion

The Atlanta Hawks announced on Friday that the team is now offering special ticket deals for the holiday season. For 48 hours only, beginning Nov. 24, the Atlanta Hawks Black Friday promotion will be active.
The promotion will feature six select games and three additional bonus games, but only a limited number of tickets will be made available. The tickets will begin at $19 for 200-level seats and reach up to $69 for 100-level seats, while supplies last.
Every game included within the deal can be seen below.
• Friday, Dec. 2 vs. Denver Nuggets
• Monday, Dec. 5 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
• Monday, Dec. 19 vs. Orlando Magic
• Wednesday, Dec. 21 vs. Chicago Bulls
• Monday, Jan. 16 vs. Miami Heat
• Saturday, Jan. 21 vs. Charlotte Hornets
• Wednesday, Dec. 28 vs. Brooklyn Nets
• Saturday, Jan. 28 vs. Los Angeles Clippers
• Wednesday, Feb. 15 vs. New York Knicks
The Atlanta Hawks is also bringing back last year’s inaugural Holiday Bundle.
“For a second season, the Hawks are offering a Holiday Bundle, which includes a limited-edition long-sleeve shirt inspired by the team’s PEACH 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform as well as two tickets to select games,” the press release said. “Fans will receive a ticket to the following Hawks games: Wednesday, Jan. 11 for the team’s last regular-season matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks and Thursday, Feb. 9 for the team’s lone home game against the Phoenix Suns. This offer begins at 9 a.m. on Cyber Monday (Monday, Nov. 28) and is available while supplies last.”
Those interested in learning more about the holiday bundle, can click here. For those interested in purchasing from the Black Friday promotion, click here.
