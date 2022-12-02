Blooper’s Brunch, Brave Fest among the Braves’ offerings this holiday season

Blooper’s Brunch Ticket Package

At $47, the team is offering a Blooper’s Brunch Ticket Package. While the event is not until July of next year, the Atlanta Braves are offering tickets now as capacity will be limited.

“Blooper is hosting a brunch at Truist Park, and you’re invited!” The team’s website said. “Join Blooper and his friends at the ballpark on Sunday, July 30 in the Konica Minolta Conference Center before the Braves vs Brewers game at 1:30 p.m. You can expect a visit at your table from some of Blooper’s friends who have flown into town for the party. Brunch begins at 10:30 a.m. and you’ll want to make sure you’re seated by 11 a.m. to see all the mascot introductions!”

Truist Park Ballpark Tours

Truist Park Ballpark Tours are available at $25 for adults, $20 for A-List members and $15 for children 12 and under.

“As the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball, the Atlanta Braves have plenty of history to share with their fans,” the team’s website said. “Tours of Truist Park are offered year-round and take guests to many areas off limits during games. With artifacts and exhibits distributed throughout the ballpark, it is a definite must for any Braves or baseball fan.”

2023 Spring Training Tickets

The Atlanta Braves will be practicing at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida this spring, and 2023 Spring Training Tickets are now available. Single-game ticket prices vary.

Truist Park Clubhouse Store hot items

An Atlanta Braves representative informed The Atlanta Journal-Constitution of what this year’s hot items are at the Truist Park Clubhouse Store.

Women’s Navy Script “A” Satin Jacket - $145

BLOOPER Plush Doll - $35

BLOOPER Squishy Pillow - $30

Men’s 47 Cooperstown Tee - $35

“Shop at the Braves Clubhouse Store at Truist Park this holiday season for gifts for every Braves fan!” a representative told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “New tees, caps, and outerwear for men, women and kids are being added weekly, along with novelties, toys and stocking stuffers!”

Braves Fest gala and autograph sessions

The Atlanta Braves Fest gala and autograph sessions will be kicking off the new year with a bang.

“For the first time since 2020, the Atlanta Braves will host the Braves Fest Weekend benefiting the Atlanta Braves Foundation,” a representative explained to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The Braves Fest Gala will lead off the festivities on Friday, January 20, followed by Braves Fest on Saturday, January 21. Fans can interact and take photos with their favorite players and coaches, attend Q&A panels and kids activities, join baseball clinics, play stickball, and much more.”

Gala and autograph session tickets will go on sale Dec. 5 for A-List members and Dec. 6 for the general public.