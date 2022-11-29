Atlanta a top 10 city for singles, according to WalletHub

The holidays are often showcased as a time for family, which can be rough for singles who don’t live near relatives. If you live in Atlanta, however, it might be a little easier.
According to an analysis by WalletHub, Atlanta is one of the best cities in the nation for the currently unattached.
Karin Sternberg, lecturer and research associate in the Department of Psychology at Cornell University told WalletHub: “There are a few general things to look for: Is there a reasonable variety of bars, clubs, and restaurants where you can meet people? Are there other locations where you can meet people, like spaces for open-air concerts, places that offer art or other classes you are interested in, etc.? To meet other people, you will have to go out and do something, and it helps if you can go out and do something you actually enjoy. In that way, you will also know that the potential date shares an interest with you.”
The financial website’s criteria to determine 2022′s best and worst states for singles, mirrored Sternberg’s comment. It compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across three key dimensions: economics, fun and recreation and dating opportunities.
It then evaluated those dimensions using 36 relevant metrics, each of which was graded on a 100 point scale, with 100 representing the most favorable conditions for singles.
Our picks this week
‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.
DO: Feel the chill: 5 of Atlanta’s best places to ice skate
SEE: Three Georgia cities among top 15 Christmas markets in the U.S.
EAT: Stock Up: These locally prepared meals can mean hassle-free holidays
For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.
Atlanta’s score of 58.92 was good enough to place it at No. 10, just slightly ahead of Las Vegas (58.91). Our highest dimension ranking was No. 14 for fun and recreation.
Do you like to ice skate? Check out Atlanta’s best places to strap on your blades, and you might make a new friend while there. You can also head to Zoo Atlanta as it transforms “after dark into a stunning visual celebration of the natural world with more than 80 hand-painted lanterns placed throughout the park.” IllumiNights at the Zoo: A Chinese Lantern Festival runs nightly through January 15.
Atlanta did almost as well for dating opportunities, finishing at No. 19. We were No. 8 for share of single population, however, which means there are people out there with whom you can share one of the aforementioned activities.
The city got dinged in the economics dimension, coming in at No. 147. This dimension’s metrics included, among others: cost of restaurant meals, prices of beer and wine, movie costs, fitness club fees, and median household income. Although Atlanta ranked No. 8 for the number of restaurants per capita, we have the highest prices for beer and wine, ranking No. 182.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com