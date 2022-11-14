Analysis: Georgia among the most overweight states in the nation

The season of holiday eating is fast approaching, with cakes, pies, cookies and more sweets joining healthier options of turkey and vegetables. Georgians might want to limit their sugars, however, according to a new analysis.
According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 7 in 10 U.S. adults 20 and older are either overweight or obese. Although numbers for kids and teens are lower, they have risen drastically in the past few decades.
The problem is worse in some states than others, WalletHub found in its analysis. To determine 2022′s Most Overweight and Obese States, the financial website compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: obesity and overweight prevalence, health consequences, and food and fitness.
It then evaluated those dimensions using 31 relevant metrics, each graded on a 100 point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most overweight state.
The good news is, Georgia didn’t make it into the top 10. The bad news is, we were No. 11.
With an overall score of 62.27, the Peach State finished No. 11 for obesity a overweight prevalence, No. 28 for health consequences, and No. 8 for food and fitness.
Among the relevant metrics, we placed:
- 8th – % of adults with hypertension
- 9th – % of adults with high cholesterol
- 10th – % of adults with Type 2 diabetes
- 14th – % of obese children
- 15th – % of overweight children
- 15th – obesity-related death rate
- 24th – % of obese adults
- 26th – % of physically inactive adults
- 27th – % of adults eating fewer than 1 serving of fruits or vegetables a day
- 28th – % of overweight adults
West Virginia took the top spot, with an overall score of 74.6. It was also No. 1 for obesity and overweight prevalence, and for health consequences.
West Virginia was followed by Mississippi (72.33), Kentucky (68.99), Arkansas (68.95) and Alabama (68.63).
