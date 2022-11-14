Analysis: Georgia among the most overweight states in the nation

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 7 in 10 U.S. adults 20 and older are either overweight or obese. Although numbers for kids and teens are lower, they have risen drastically in the past few decades.

The problem is worse in some states than others, WalletHub found in its analysis. To determine 2022′s Most Overweight and Obese States, the financial website compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: obesity and overweight prevalence, health consequences, and food and fitness.