ajc logo
X

Analysis: Georgia among the most overweight states in the nation

Atlanta Winter Guide
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago
With the holidays fast approaching, you might want to rethink those cakes, pies and cookies

The season of holiday eating is fast approaching, with cakes, pies, cookies and more sweets joining healthier options of turkey and vegetables. Georgians might want to limit their sugars, however, according to a new analysis.

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 7 in 10 U.S. adults 20 and older are either overweight or obese. Although numbers for kids and teens are lower, they have risen drastically in the past few decades.

ExploreTwo Georgia areas among most overweight in the nation

The problem is worse in some states than others, WalletHub found in its analysis. To determine 2022′s Most Overweight and Obese States, the financial website compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: obesity and overweight prevalence, health consequences, and food and fitness.

It then evaluated those dimensions using 31 relevant metrics, each graded on a 100 point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most overweight state.

The good news is, Georgia didn’t make it into the top 10. The bad news is, we were No. 11.

With an overall score of 62.27, the Peach State finished No. 11 for obesity a overweight prevalence, No. 28 for health consequences, and No. 8 for food and fitness.

Our picks this week

‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.

DO: Friendsgiving: 5 dos and don’ts for hosting a successful Thanksgiving with friends

SEE: You can visit Priscilla the Pink Pig again this holiday season

EAT: How to make waffles from leftover Thanksgiving stuffing

For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.

Among the relevant metrics, we placed:

  • 8th – % of adults with hypertension
  • 9th – % of adults with high cholesterol
  • 10th – % of adults with Type 2 diabetes
  • 14th – % of obese children
  • 15th – % of overweight children
  • 15th – obesity-related death rate
  • 24th – % of obese adults
  • 26th – % of physically inactive adults
  • 27th – % of adults eating fewer than 1 serving of fruits or vegetables a day
  • 28th – % of overweight adults
ExploreNew research shows more than 4 billion people could be overweight by 2050

West Virginia took the top spot, with an overall score of 74.6. It was also No. 1 for obesity and overweight prevalence, and for health consequences.

West Virginia was followed by Mississippi (72.33), Kentucky (68.99), Arkansas (68.95) and Alabama (68.63).

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Republican Rep. Jon Burns picked as speaker of the Georgia House2h ago

Credit: Steve Helber

Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
42m ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Bradley’s Buzz: Whom should Georgia Tech hire? Beats me
3h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Zach Pyron out for season with broken clavicle
3h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Zach Pyron out for season with broken clavicle
3h ago

Credit: Valdosta Today

Valdosta prof’s ‘woke’ lesson draws parent fire, free speech support
7h ago
The Latest

Here’s where to stream your favorite holiday classics
27m ago
Wendy’s launches its first holiday Frosty flavor
35m ago
UGA transforms State Botanical Garden into holiday light show
1h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
Another term in hand, Brian Kemp solidifies political network
7h ago
Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election
7h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top