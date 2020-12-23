X

View over 1 million holiday lights two hours north of Atlanta

Rock City's Enchanted Garden of Lights. This award-winning display was once featured on ABC's "The Chew.". In 2020, the holiday event marked its 26th year. It introduced Santa's Office, where guests could see St. Nick work on his naughty or nice list

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights is celebrating its 26th year

If you’ve already seen all the holiday light displays Georgia has to offer — and there are many — perhaps you and your brood are up for a drive toward the Georgia-Tennesee border.

Joy and magic await at Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights in Lookout Mountain, Georgia.

“Warm your heart during this nighttime, family tradition as you walk through Rock City Gardens’ winter wonderland. Located a quick drive from downtown Chattanooga, this magical Christmas lights experience is one of Chattanooga’s memorable winter events,” the website noted. “Take a stroll down the lighted Grand Corridor in Yule Town, experience the twinkle of icy lights in the Arctic Kingdom, and the Magic Forest comes alive to reveal exciting enchantments!”

The four displays feature 30 holiday scenes and more than a million LED lights, according to the event’s Explore Georgia page.

There’s no shortage of activities at the Enchanted Garden of Lights, which runs now through Jan. 2. Guests can stop by Christmas shops to stock up on personalized ornaments and see the new experience of visiting Santa in his office where he’s putting together his naughty or nice list.

Several dining options allow visitors to delight in the flavors of the season, including apple cider, red and mulled wine and hot cocoa. Other indulgences include reindeer (kettle) popcorn and funnel cake. Make treats a hands-on experience by buying a DIY gingerbread cookie kit to design and decorate cookies at home or at one of the decorating stations inside the Big Rock Grill.

Hopeful visitors should note that tickets are only available online and will not be sold in-person.

Enchanted Garden of Lights

5 p.m. - 9 p.m. (10 p.m. on select nights)

Nov. 20, 2020-Jan. 2, 2021

Rock City

1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain

Cost: $26.95 per adult, $14.95 per child for regular weeknight admission

