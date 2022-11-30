Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting to feature over 50,000 lights and a 900-pound topper

After Nov. 30, the tree will be lit daily from 6 a.m. to midnight. On Christmas Day, the tree will be lit for 24 hours. Lastly, the tree will be lit from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Once the holidays come to an end, the tree will be milled and the lumber will be donated to Habitat for Humanity to help provide housing for those in need.

The Rockefeller Center’s website said to “stay tuned” for more information on how the tree lighting can be viewed from public access. The lighting will be live on NBC as the national broadcast “Christmas at Rockefeller Center.”