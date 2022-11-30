ajc logo
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting to feature over 50,000 lights and a 900-pound topper

Atlanta Winter Guide
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting is right around the corner. Scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30, the lighting of the 82-foot Norway spruce will take place at 8 p.m. on NBC and last until 10 p.m.

According to Travel and Leisure, the massive spruce arrived in Manhattan from Queensbury on Saturday, Nov. 12. The 14-ton tree will be decorated in over 50,000 multicolored lights and a 900-pound Swarovski star topper featuring over 3 million crystals.

The event will be featured live on “Today,” featuring co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Mario Lopez. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will perform a duet of their holiday single “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” followed by performances from Jimmie Allen, Andrea Bocelli, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton, Alicia Keys, the Muppets of Sesame Street, Dan + Shay, The Shindellas, Louis York and more.

ExploreStone Mountain Park’s ‘Snow Mountain’ canceled for third year in a row

“For more than eight decades, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has stood as a holiday beacon for New Yorkers and visitors alike,” Rockefeller Center’s website said. “While the lights, decorations, and stars have changed through the years, visiting the Tree remains a quintessential New York experience.”

After Nov. 30, the tree will be lit daily from 6 a.m. to midnight. On Christmas Day, the tree will be lit for 24 hours. Lastly, the tree will be lit from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Once the holidays come to an end, the tree will be milled and the lumber will be donated to Habitat for Humanity to help provide housing for those in need.

The Rockefeller Center’s website said to “stay tuned” for more information on how the tree lighting can be viewed from public access. The lighting will be live on NBC as the national broadcast “Christmas at Rockefeller Center.”

