2020 Christmas tree festivals in Atlanta you can still enjoy

See beautifully decorated trees and take the time to explore the rest of the museum. Face masks are required for visitors over the age of 5.

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens

Nov. 14-Jan. 16 from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Tickets range from $24.95-$44.95 plus $5 order processing fee for adults, $21.95-$41.95 for children age 3-12 and free for kids under age 2. Discounts for members. Parking is $10 on Monday-Wednesday and $5 for cars with four or more people, $10 for all vehicles Thursday-Sunday.

Atlanta Botanical Gardens, 1345 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta 404- 876-5859

See light displays throughout the garden, including lighted trees and sculptures from “Alice’s Wonderland Reimagined.” Nightly capacity has been reduced, and masks are required for guests age 10 and over if you’re indoors, if you’re outdoors or within six feet of other guests. Social distancing should be observed, and tickets must be purchased in advance.

Fernbank Winter Wonderland exhibit

Nov. 20-Jan. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free with museum admission of $20 for adults age 13-64, $19 seniors age 65 and up, $18 for children age 3-12, free for members.

Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road NE. 404-929-6300

The Fernbank Winder Wonderland exhibit features decorations and traditions from around the world, including trees decked out in indigenous art, origami and national symbols. Masks and social distancing are required, and tickets must be purchased in advance and online.

The Lighting of Avalon

Nov. 22-Dec. 3, various times. Free.

400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-2000.

The Lighting of Avalon has been expanded from one day to 12 smaller — but still fun and festive — events. At 7 p.m. nightly, a light and fireworks show will surround Avalon’s tree. Masks and social distancing are highly recommended, and if you don’t have a mask, you can get a free one at the events.

Christmas at Callanwolde Designer Show House and Holiday Market

6 p.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 7, $10.

Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338

An Atlanta tradition for over 40 years, the Callanwolde Designer Show House and Holiday Market is decorated by top Atlanta interior designers and five top design programs at local schools. Masks and social distancing are required.

Fernbank After Dark: Holiday Spirits

7 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. $21.95 for non-members, $16.95 for members.

Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road NE. 404-929-6300

Have a night of festive, after-hours fun with access to Winter Wonderland, holiday-themed activities, live music and more.